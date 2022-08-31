Level Up Automation Launches Fifth Smart Home & Intelligent building company in central Maryland Led by Owner Rob Clarke
Maryland real estate owners will be able to experience live smart home automations in person via Level Up Automation of Maryland showroom starting in 2023
It's amazing how helpful adding technology to our homes and offices can be and we are thrilled to be able to help people improve people’s lives through it.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The experts in smart home automation and intelligent buildings are settling into Maryland. Level Up Automation is launching its newest sales, design, and installation smart home experience in central Maryland. The regional office launch will be led by husband and wife partners, Rob and Maggi Clarke. Being the fifth smart home business from Level Up Automation, this marks a great opportunity for busy business professionals, as well as homeowners alike who are looking to upgrade to the latest in automation technology. The Maryland showroom planned for early 2023 will demonstrate the advanced capabilities that automated technology can have in improving everyday life. Those interested in learning about smart home integrations of connected audio, video, lighting, shades, and more through one app control, will now get to experience the benefit with the Level Up Automation of Maryland launch.
— Rob Clarke
Rob Clarke is an experienced business executive who has worked in marketing and advertising for nearly a decade. As a member of the 2022 Level Up Leadership Team, Rob brings key perspectives to the system that set it up for substantial growth. As the owners of the new Baltimore location, Rob and Maggi mentioned “We are excited to bring the Level Up Automation brand to Maryland. It's amazing how helpful adding technology to our homes and offices can be and we are thrilled to be able to help people improve people’s lives through it." Rob has always had a passion for home automation and is excited to bring expertise to the area to help consumers understand the right technology approach for their unique needs.
The company run by the technology industry veteran, Jen Mallett, welcomes the Clarke’s as their newest franchisee owners. Mallett is embracing the industry growth expected to occur over the next six years according to Fortune Business Insights. The founder states, “Automation is expected to grow 21.1% comp growth over the next few years, which is a continuation of the growth we have experienced since the company was founded in 2016. Leaders like Rob and Maggi are critical in helping our industry meet the growing consumer demand for the connected home and business.” The central Maryland expansion will allow current and potential customers to test the technologically integrated spaces in Level Up’s showrooms, which offer a full display of the smart home and commercial automation capabilities.
Through its smart home and business consultations, Level Up Automation has brought a service that provides clients with trusted advisors in the automated technology industry. The expertise of Rob and his team have critical knowledge of the ever-evolving technology integration space of smart homes and intelligent buildings. Their extensive knowledge makes them the premier smart home and intelligent building design firm, as well as an installation and service firm.
Since the first Level Up automation outside Boston in 2016, to its first retail experience showroom in 2019, the company has received numerous awards alongside its rapid expansion across six states. These awards include the ‘Hottest New Franchise concepts in 2021’ by Entrepreneur Start Up magazine and features in Residential Tech Magazine, Connected Design, and Builder & Architect Magazine. Keep up with the latest business news from the company and see how Level Up Automations is getting involved with their communities around the United States.
About Level Up Automations
Level Up Automation was founded in 2016 with a vision to be the best and most knowledgeable automation company in the world. Quickly establishing itself as a leader and difference-maker in an industry poised for explosive growth, it strives to deliver on the company’s mission: to be trusted advisors to clients in an ever-evolving technology integration space of smart homes and intelligent buildings. Level Up Automation experience showrooms operate in Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Ohio, Arizona, and Louisiana and exist to bring excellence to home automation in design, education, and hands-on demonstration experiences.
Rob Clarke
Level Up Automation of Maryland
+ +1 443-629-0817
email us here