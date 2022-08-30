Rebuilding Southern Cook County - Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, August 30 - Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in southern Cook County are ongoing or scheduled to begin, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Five major projects represent a total investment of more than $39 million for the region, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois' aging infrastructure," said Gov. Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in southern Cook County and across the entire state."





Projects and traffic impacts include:





130th Street over the Bishop Ford Freeway (Interstate 94) includes bridge repairs, a new deck overlay and painting. Shoulder closures and overnight lane closures on I-94 are needed to complete construction. The project began last summer and is anticipated to be completed this fall.





127th Street bridge over Interstate 57 includes repairs to the bridge deck and structural steel, a new deck overlay and approaches, along with new lighting. Lane reductions on 127th Street and overnight lane closures on I-57 are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late fall.





Interstate 57 from Halsted Street (Illinois 1) to Interstate 294 involves an ongoing resurfacing project. Overnight and weekend lane closures are needed to complete construction. This project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late fall.





Glenwood Lansing Road over Illinois 394 includes a new bridge deck overlay and approaches, joint replacement, structural steel and deck repairs. Glenwood Lansing Road is closed with a posted detour using Cottage Grove Avenue, Joe Orr Road and Stony Island Avenue. Occasional overnight lane closures on Illinois 394 are needed to complete construction. This project begins this summer and is anticipated to be completed this fall.





"These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in southern Cook County and all across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





In addition to improving roads and bridges, Rebuild Illinois identifies in the Chicago area $400 million for the CREATE program, $500 million to establish passenger rail to the Quad Cities and Rockford, and $4 billion for the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace.







