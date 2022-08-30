ADOT to replace pavement on State Route 87 south of Payson

PAYSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting a pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson in order to create a smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.

The project will start on Tuesday, Sept. 6, north of the community of Rye and stretch nine miles up to Indian Road, which is mileposts 241 to 250. Drivers heading to and from the Valley and Payson and the White Mountains area should expect lane restrictions and travel delays during the project.

The highway will be narrowed to one lane in each direction while crews are working. All lanes will be open when crews are not working and the new pavement has cured.

The $3.9 million project is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

Drivers heading north on SR 87 should also be aware of an erosion repair project at milepost 230, about 30 miles south of Payson. The project, which started this week, requires a single lane closure on northbound SR 87 as crews work to replace a box culvert and pavement on the shoulder of the highway.

The $650,000 project should be completed in the next several weeks.

For more information on these projects, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northcentral District.