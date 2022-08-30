The Joint Cannabis Task Force Will Begin Inspections of i71 Shops in September

Statement from Independent Mayoral Candidate Rodney “Red” Grant

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the joint cannabis task force will begin inspections of cannabis-industry related businesses, made possible through provisions in Initiative 71 that was voted upon by residents. These businesses have been operating safely and successfully for years. With the uptick in violence in our community, it is negligent that we are actively seeking ways to limit the flow of legal revenue creation. These businesses are benefiting, not hurting the community. The tax revenue from i71 shops can help improve our schools, fund after school programs, or ensure that families don’t have to wait 20 years to get an affordable housing unit.

The legalization of marijuana in the District of Columbia has provided an opportunity to share some of the wealth with the very community that has been unfairly punished for its former possession and consumption. The cannabis community in DC employs hundreds of people and provides safe cannabis consumption for thousands of residents, of all backgrounds. For the current administration to go back on the promise to share the wealth that the legal cannabis industry has created in minority communities is a travesty to many. Instead of encouraging the i71 shops to further integrate into ABRA’s process, the new process will force businesses to close, and lead citizens back into the illegal drug trade. This further destabilizes a community that is already entrenched in violence and poverty.

"For decades, minorities in Washington, DC have been disproportionately arrested and stripped of their rights for non-violent drug offenses." says Independent Mayoral Candidate Rodney "Red" Grant. "When I am elected Mayor, these arbitrary and punitive declarations will never see the light of day. I support initiative 71, as voted upon, and I stand with the residents and small business owners of the District of Columbia."

# # #