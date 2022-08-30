Backstreet Boys return to the ByWard Market for an Exclusive Party at the Show Nightclub

Submit Release
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backstreet’s Back on Thursday September 1st, 2022 at Ottawa’s popular nightclub, the SHOW on Clarence Street.  The world’s most popular boy-band originating in the 1990s, The Backstreet Boys, are hosting an official afterparty for their DNA World Tour Stop at the Canadian Tire Centre for an up-close-and-personal experience.  The event is produced by the Dreammind Hospitality & Entertainment Group, spearheaded by Abbis Mahmoud, who has been in the hospitality and entertainment business for over 30 years.

The Backstreet Boys, or BSB, are comprised of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson which originally formed in Orlando, Florida and debuted in 1996 with a self-titled album and with the single, We Got It Going On.A series of albums followed that featured chart-toppers As Long As You Love Me, I Want It That Way, Incomplete, Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) and many more. 

The Dreammind Group, previously hosted Backstreet Boys twice in Ottawa and once in Toronto as well as other notable celebrities including Tommy Lee, Lady Gaga, LMFAO and most recently, Russell Peters at JOY on Sussex, one of Dreammind's flagship venues.  

“The world is filled with bad news these days and after the challenging years we’ve had, the city is ready to have some real fun. We never know when a group of this magnitude will host an event this intimate in our city again,” states Abbis Mahmoud, president and founder of Dreammind, “a group like the Backstreet Boys is more than just music; we’re expecting to see many generations in one building celebrating life as one”. 

In 2019, the Backstreet Boys drew a crowd of over 30,000 fans for the 25th Anniversary of the 2019 RBC Bluesfest.  Ottawa is a special place for the Backstreet Boys who famously shut down the Rideau Centre in 1997 when 20,000 fans showed up for an autograph session that was expecting to only accommodate 2,000. The Dreammind Group, its companies and the Show is looking forward to hosting the Backstreet Boys and making history.

