Governor Ivey Awards Grant to Bolster Public Safety in Birmingham

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced three grants totaling more than $107,000 to support efforts to reduce and prevent crime in Birmingham.

The grants are part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program and are designed to help police and community organizations reduce crimes in their communities through innovative law enforcement procedures and anti-crime programs.

“These grants offer another tool to help law enforcement agencies and community organizations take creative approaches to making our communities safer,” said Governor Ivey. “I am pleased to announce these funds to support anti-crime efforts in the city of Birmingham.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants. Funds were provided through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide program that brings together community leaders, law enforcement and judicial officers, elected leaders and others to examine crime issues and work to develop solutions.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting our law enforcement agencies and their efforts to reduce crime in their communities,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.

Grants awarded are:

City of Birmingham – $49,000 to improve technology targeting crime-ridden areas of the city.

Better Basics Inc. (Birmingham) -$28,117 to provide students at Central Park Elementary School in Ensley and Martha Gaskins Elementary in Center Point with academic and enrichment programs aimed at providing a foundation for them to complete high school and become productive citizens.

OFFENDER Alumni Association (Birmingham)– $29,890 to expose at-risk youth to positive role models, including formerly incarcerated people who have turned their lives around.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

###