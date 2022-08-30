Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market Report 2022: Greater Deployment of Offshore Patrol Vessels is Expected to Drive Growth
DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market By Subsystem, By Equipment Class, By Application, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Several countries have increased their naval capabilities through purchase of several advanced vessels and equipment. For instance, in November 2021, Italian Coast Guard entered into a contract with Fincantieri for supply of UAM multirole offshore patrol vessel, which is expected to be equipped with dynamic positioning system. Henceforth, greater deployment of offshore patrol vessels is expected to drive the growth of the market.
The market is driven by increase in seaborne trade across the globe, rise in number of dynamic position ships such as survey & research vessels, advancements in offshore drilling technology, and greater deployment of offshore patrol vessels.
However, complexity associated with the system and high maintenance costs hinder the growth of the global marine dynamic positioning system market.
Technological advancements, increase in development of autonomous ships, and introduction of laser-based dynamic positioning systems are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the global marine dynamic positioning system market.
Key Market Segments
By Subsystem
- Control System
- Power System
- Thruster System
By Equipment Class
By Application
- Naval Vessels
- Offshore Vessels
- Others
By Sales Channel
By Region
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia Pacific
Key Market Players
- ABB Ltd
- AB Volvo
- General Electric Company
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Marine Technologies, LLC
- Navis Engineering Oy
- Praxis Automation Technology B.V.
- Reygar Ltd
- Wartsila Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY SUBSYSTEM
CHAPTER 5: MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT CLASS
CHAPTER 6: MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 7: MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL
CHAPTER 8: MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
