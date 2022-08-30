Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2022-2027: Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact And Forecast Analysis

The sleep apnea devices market to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during 2022-2027.

The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the sleep apnea devices market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global sleep apnea devices market size reached US$ 7.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview and Application:

Sleep apnea is a chronic sleeping disorder wherein individuals experience interrupted abnormal breathing due to a lack of oxygen supply in the brain and other body parts. This ailment can be treated with the support of various therapeutic and diagnostic devices, such as positive airway pressure (PAP), chin straps, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, and oral and nasal equipment.

Sleep apnea devices aid in keeping the airway open while sleeping to enable the optimum supply of oxygen, improving sleep quality, maintaining heart health, and preventing a number of health issues, including snoring, strokes, and diabetes.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Get a Free PDF Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sleep-apnea-devices-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Business SWOT:

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) across the globe due to poor sleeping habits, high-stress levels, and obesity is primarily driving the sleep apnea devices market growth. In line with this, the increasing awareness about the detrimental health effects of undiagnosed sleep apnea is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of telemedicine platforms, sleep ventilators, and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled home sleep apnea tests (HSATs) and PAP devices to remotely monitor the disorder during the COVID-19 pandemic is supporting the market growth.

Furthermore, the advent of mandibular advancement devices (MADs) as an alternative to CPAP, along with the uptake of cost-effective and portable non-invasive diagnostic devices for treatment purposes, are propelling the market growth. Besides this, favorable reimbursements and financial support by governments for sleep apnea devices and the provision of therapies for individuals with the disorder are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global sleep apnea devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BMC Medical Co.

Braebon Medical Corporation

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

CareFusion Corp.

Curative Medical Inc.

Devilbiss Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare FSPKF

GE Healthcare GE

Invacare IVC

Oventus Medical

Panthera Dental

ResMed (NYSE: RMD)

Somnomed Ltd. SOM

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Whole You Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global sleep apnea devices market on the basis of product type, end-user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Therapeutic Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Sleep Laboratories

Homecare Settings

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1863&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Related Reports:

Endoscopy Devices Market Report 2022-2027: https://bit.ly/3viwL0T

UAE mHealth Market: https://bit.ly/3o9onN4

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2022-2027: Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact And Forecast Analysis