Energy Gum Market Size 2022-2027: Global Industry Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast

The latest research study “Energy Gums Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global energy gums market size reached US$ 86.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 138.62 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during 2022-2027.

Energy gums refer to flavor-filled gums that function as energy supplements. They are prepared by softening gum bases, which are later infused with other ingredients, such as flavoring agents, sweeteners, color additives, caffeine, vitamins, ginseng, etc. Energy gums assist in improving concentration, reaction time, attention, cognitive performance, etc. They also work efficiently to enhance mental alertness and focus as well as relieve the impact of sleep deprivation and tiredness on the mind and body. In line with this, energy gums aid in boosting metabolism and endurance, increasing stamina, promoting blood flow and maximum burning of calories during physical activities, preventing drowsiness, etc. Consequently, they are extensively utilized during sports, exercises, fitness training activities, etc.

The rising consumer inclination toward health and wellness is primarily driving the energy gums market. Additionally, the growing participation in physical activities is propelling the product demand among trainers to seek instant energy.

Besides this, the widespread adoption of natural ingredients in the formulation of energy gums and their easy availability across e-commerce platforms and supermarkets are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, energy gums consist of caffeine that works as an anti-inflammatory agent, supports the immune system, optimizes blood circulation, exhibits various stress-relieving properties, etc., which is positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, the introduction of fruity and mint flavors that offer a refreshing taste with a sense of cooling effect and a perfuming aroma is anticipated to fuel the energy gums market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Flavor:

Mint

Fruit Flavor

Others

Breakup by Application:

Fitness Training and Exercising

Sports

Study

Business

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

•Middle East and Africa

The major players in the market are Apollo Energy Gum Germany, Blockhead HQ Ltd, First Energy B.V., GumRunners LLC, Military Energy Gum., NeuroGum, Rev Energy Gum, Simply Gum Inc., Thai Lotte Co. Ltd. and WUG Functional Gums

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

