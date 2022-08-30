Growth Opportunities for Digital Twins in Global Mobility - Digital Twinning can Make Business Processes Immune to Geopolitical Disturbances

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Digital Twins in Global Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study is a comprehensive analysis of digital twinning as a concept, as a technology trend, and as a strategic business tool in the global automotive sector. It explores everything that a business needs to know about digital twinning and industry developments, including future implications and opportunities.

Digital twinning is a result of digitalization efforts that span many years. Predominantly a theoretical concept since the 60s, various industries are now using digital twins in response to technology trends and geopolitical factors, including Industry 4.0 and the global COVID-19 pandemic. Digital twinning is a disruptive and transformative concept with data at its core. Complex interactions among various technologies are needed for its implementation, but it has far-reaching effects across business areas, from strategic decision-making to ensuring zero-hazard shop floors.

The research aims to provide a clear understanding of the digital twinning concept and the interactions between its underlying technologies. The analysis will outline which technologies are required for the realization of particular digital twin features. The study also catalogs the various digital twin applications in the automotive industry and the possible implications. It offers an analysis of current industry developments across the value chain and lists the service providers that deliver digital twinning, including a comparison of their capabilities.

Research Highlights

Explain the concept of digital twinning and its implications for the automotive industry

Discuss the challenges involved in the digital twinning implementation and the current legal and regulatory frameworks available

Explore the impact of digital twins on the different areas of the value chain (i.e., product design and testing, manufacturing, supply chain, battery management, and product life cycle)

Outline future opportunities possible through collaboration with blockchain, 3D printing, and other advanced technologies

Pinpoint the digital twinning strategy of major OEMs

Identify the major digital twinning service providers across geographies and their specific expertise

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Digital Twins in Mobility

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Summary

Application Avenues in Automotive

Strategic Impact on the Automotive Industry

Future Business Opportunities - Data-based Business Models

Future Business Opportunity - Used Car Market

Service Provider Mapping by Geography

Market Share Estimates

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers for Digital Twinning in Mobility

Growth Restraints for Digital Twinning in Mobility

4. Overview of Digital Twinning

What Is A DT?

DT Application - Use Case

Primary Functions of a DT

Digital Twinning - A Timeline

DT - Architecture

DT Types

DT in the PLC

Digital Twinning and Simulation - A Comparison

Why Digital Twinning?

What Digital Twinning Does for the Organization

Digital Twinning - Implementation Challenges

Digital Twinning - Legal Challenges

Digital Twinning - Standards and Consortiums

Digital Twinning Overview - Key Takeaways

5. Enabling Technologies

Technologies Driving Digital Twinning

Technology - Feature Mapping

DTS and Connected Cars

Cognitive DT - The Role of AI

DT Interfaces - Enhanced Experiences Using AR/VR/MR

Digital Twinning Drives 3D Printing

Enabling Technologies - Key Takeaways

6. Select OEM Case Studies

BMW

GM

VW

VW Group - Audi

Mercedes-Benz Group and Daimler Truck North America (NA)

Ford

Hyundai

Volvo

Capability Landscape Based on Existing DT Initiatives

OEM Case Studies - Key Takeaways

7. Product Design & Development

DT in Product Design

Application in Product Design and Development

Product Design Use Case - Renault-Nissan

Product Design and Development - Offerings and Service

Product Design and Development - Partnerships

8. Manufacturing

DT in Manufacturing

Applications in Manufacturing

Manufacturing Use Case - VinFast

Manufacturing - Offerings and Service Providers

Manufacturing - Partnerships

9. Sales and Service

DT in Sales And Service

Applications in Sales and Service

Product Twin - Tesla

Product Twin - Cerence

Cyber DT - Cybellum

Product Twin - Offerings and Service Providers

Product Twin - Partnerships

10. Supply Chain

DT in Supply Chain

Applications in Supply Chain

Supply Chain DT

Future Application - Strengthening DT with Blockchain

Supply Chain - Offerings and Service Providers

Supply Chain - Partnerships

11. EV Battery Design & PLM

DT in EV Battery Management

Application in Battery Design and Life Cycle Management

EV Battery Management - DT Service Providers

TWAICE - Product Design

TWAICE - Battery Life Cycle Management

EV Battery Management - Partnerships

12. DT Service Providers

Types of Players (Not Exhaustive)

Competitive Landscape - United States

Competitive Landscape - Europe

Partnerships between DT Service Providers

DT Service Providers - Key Takeaways

Predictions

13. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Integrated PLC Using DT will Give OEMs a Wider Role Throughout the PLC

Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Twinning can make Business Processes Immune to Geopolitical Disturbances

Growth Opportunity 3 - Several Innovative Data-based Business Opportunities Open Up for OEMs

14. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8urg4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets