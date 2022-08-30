Growth Opportunities for Digital Twins in Global Mobility - Digital Twinning can Make Business Processes Immune to Geopolitical Disturbances
This study is a comprehensive analysis of digital twinning as a concept, as a technology trend, and as a strategic business tool in the global automotive sector. It explores everything that a business needs to know about digital twinning and industry developments, including future implications and opportunities.
Digital twinning is a result of digitalization efforts that span many years. Predominantly a theoretical concept since the 60s, various industries are now using digital twins in response to technology trends and geopolitical factors, including Industry 4.0 and the global COVID-19 pandemic. Digital twinning is a disruptive and transformative concept with data at its core. Complex interactions among various technologies are needed for its implementation, but it has far-reaching effects across business areas, from strategic decision-making to ensuring zero-hazard shop floors.
The research aims to provide a clear understanding of the digital twinning concept and the interactions between its underlying technologies. The analysis will outline which technologies are required for the realization of particular digital twin features. The study also catalogs the various digital twin applications in the automotive industry and the possible implications. It offers an analysis of current industry developments across the value chain and lists the service providers that deliver digital twinning, including a comparison of their capabilities.
Research Highlights
- Explain the concept of digital twinning and its implications for the automotive industry
- Discuss the challenges involved in the digital twinning implementation and the current legal and regulatory frameworks available
- Explore the impact of digital twins on the different areas of the value chain (i.e., product design and testing, manufacturing, supply chain, battery management, and product life cycle)
- Outline future opportunities possible through collaboration with blockchain, 3D printing, and other advanced technologies
- Pinpoint the digital twinning strategy of major OEMs
- Identify the major digital twinning service providers across geographies and their specific expertise
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Digital Twins in Mobility
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Summary
- Application Avenues in Automotive
- Strategic Impact on the Automotive Industry
- Future Business Opportunities - Data-based Business Models
- Future Business Opportunity - Used Car Market
- Service Provider Mapping by Geography
- Market Share Estimates
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers for Digital Twinning in Mobility
- Growth Restraints for Digital Twinning in Mobility
4. Overview of Digital Twinning
- What Is A DT?
- DT Application - Use Case
- Primary Functions of a DT
- Digital Twinning - A Timeline
- DT - Architecture
- DT Types
- DT in the PLC
- Digital Twinning and Simulation - A Comparison
- Why Digital Twinning?
- What Digital Twinning Does for the Organization
- Digital Twinning - Implementation Challenges
- Digital Twinning - Legal Challenges
- Digital Twinning - Standards and Consortiums
- Digital Twinning Overview - Key Takeaways
5. Enabling Technologies
- Technologies Driving Digital Twinning
- Technology - Feature Mapping
- DTS and Connected Cars
- Cognitive DT - The Role of AI
- DT Interfaces - Enhanced Experiences Using AR/VR/MR
- Digital Twinning Drives 3D Printing
- Enabling Technologies - Key Takeaways
6. Select OEM Case Studies
- BMW
- GM
- VW
- VW Group - Audi
- Mercedes-Benz Group and Daimler Truck North America (NA)
- Ford
- Hyundai
- Volvo
- Capability Landscape Based on Existing DT Initiatives
- OEM Case Studies - Key Takeaways
7. Product Design & Development
- DT in Product Design
- Application in Product Design and Development
- Product Design Use Case - Renault-Nissan
- Product Design and Development - Offerings and Service
- Product Design and Development - Partnerships
8. Manufacturing
- DT in Manufacturing
- Applications in Manufacturing
- Manufacturing Use Case - VinFast
- Manufacturing - Offerings and Service Providers
- Manufacturing - Partnerships
9. Sales and Service
- DT in Sales And Service
- Applications in Sales and Service
- Product Twin - Tesla
- Product Twin - Cerence
- Cyber DT - Cybellum
- Product Twin - Offerings and Service Providers
- Product Twin - Partnerships
10. Supply Chain
- DT in Supply Chain
- Applications in Supply Chain
- Supply Chain DT
- Future Application - Strengthening DT with Blockchain
- Supply Chain - Offerings and Service Providers
- Supply Chain - Partnerships
11. EV Battery Design & PLM
- DT in EV Battery Management
- Application in Battery Design and Life Cycle Management
- EV Battery Management - DT Service Providers
- TWAICE - Product Design
- TWAICE - Battery Life Cycle Management
- EV Battery Management - Partnerships
12. DT Service Providers
- Types of Players (Not Exhaustive)
- Competitive Landscape - United States
- Competitive Landscape - Europe
- Partnerships between DT Service Providers
- DT Service Providers - Key Takeaways
- Predictions
13. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Integrated PLC Using DT will Give OEMs a Wider Role Throughout the PLC
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Twinning can make Business Processes Immune to Geopolitical Disturbances
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Several Innovative Data-based Business Opportunities Open Up for OEMs
14. Next Steps
