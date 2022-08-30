Children Five to 11 Years Eligible for COVID-19 Booster Doses Starting August 31

CANADA, August 31 - Released on August 30, 2022

Saskatchewan children age five to 11 years will be eligible to receive their third dose COVID-19 vaccinations as of August 31. It is recommended that they receive this booster at least four months following their second dose.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved by Health Canada for this age group as a booster at this time.

Starting Wednesday, August 31:

Parents and guardians of all children five to 11 years will be able to book appointments at Saskatchewan Health Authority clinics online at saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-vaccine or by calling 1-833-Sask-VAX (1-833-727-5829) seven days a week, 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. There may be walk-in clinic opportunities near you.

Participating pharmacies can be found at saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.

Indigenous Services Canada and Northern Inter-Tribal Authority will be operating vaccination clinics in First Nation and Metis communities.

"Receiving this booster dose is especially important for children at higher risk of serious COVID-19 illnesses due to immunosuppression or other chronic health conditions," Provincial Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. "I encourage parents of all school-age children to ensure those children have completed their primary series of a first and second dose and consider the booster dose."

Immunocompromised children age five to 11 years may have already received their third dose. They may now receive an additional dose four months following their third dose.

Children who have been infected with COVID-19, including immunocompromised children are able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as their symptoms have improved.

A parent/legal guardian must be present to provide verbal, informed consent. If the parent chooses an adult designate (e.g. grandparent, aunt) to accompany the child for a vaccine, a consent form signed by the parent/guardian must be presented.

Bring the Family's COVID-19 Vaccinations Up to Date

If using 1-833 Sask-Vax line, you can book several vaccinations in a single appointment, for everyone in the household six months and older.

All Saskatchewan residents six months and older are now eligible for vaccinations. Being up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations protects against severe illness and hospitalization at any age.

