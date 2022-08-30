First Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal Ceremony Held in Regina

CANADA, August 31 - Released on August 30, 2022

Today, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty will present the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal (Saskatchewan) to 70 recipients in Regina.

"This medal allows us to honour Her Majesty's commitment to service and pay tribute to Saskatchewan citizens who have devoted their time and effort to serving others in Canada, Saskatchewan and their communities," Mirasty said. "I look forward to participating in medal ceremonies across the province as we celebrate the Platinum Jubilee year."

This commemorative medal was created to celebrate the 70th anniversary year of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's accession to the throne and is the focus of the Government of Saskatchewan's Jubilee year celebrations. Several ceremonies will be held throughout Saskatchewan during the Platinum Jubilee year, honouring significant contributions and achievements of Saskatchewanians.

“Today’s ceremony is the first of many that will allow us to recognize the people of this great province,” Premier Scott Moe said. “Saskatchewan people are truly remarkable, and I am pleased to have this opportunity to thank them for their dedication to our province and its communities.”

A total of 7,000 medals will be awarded throughout the Platinum Jubilee year, which ends on Feb. 5, 2023. The Government of Saskatchewan has partnered with several organizations to distribute the medals to recipients across the province.

For more information about the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal or to nominate someone, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

