Launch of Black Metaverse LLC results in immediate traction in Research Triangle and the Metaverse
Black Metaverse leadership Team: Stefan Youngblood-Founder and Chief Executive Officer , LaSha’ Herring- Chief Operating Officer and Jacob R. Miles III-Chief Innovation and Partnerships Officer
Company entertaining partnership opportunities with universities and businesses to prepare Black America and African Diaspora for tech careers of the future.UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raleigh, NC – Black Metaverse LLC, the leader in educating and immersing the Black community in the Metaverse, announced today the successful launch of its three pillars for growth and positive social impact.
Founded in summer 2021 by Stefan Youngblood of Raleigh, NC, Black Metaverse LLC is the largest ecosystem of its kind with the mission to educate and immerse the African Diaspora in Web 3.0 and Metaverse, creating new ownership, experiences, and technology opportunities for innovators of African descent.
The three pillars for growth and positive impact are:
Building up PEOPLE- through the increase of knowledge, collaboration, and opportunities
Building a PRESENCE- to ensure people of African descent and their culture is positively represented in tech and metaverse communities.
Building a PLACE- where Black Metaverse provides a safe space, a community to share ideas, participate in projects, and build actualized representation of the Black Metaverse ecosystem.
Black Metaverse LLC is focused on increasing the visibility of and opportunities for Black people in technology. It is for kids and adults who want to better understand technology, Web 3.0, Metaverse and the career and positive lifestyle opportunities available. The current figures of Blacks in tech is a key driver of need that fostered this scope. As cited in the March 4, 2022 SHRM Article titled, “The Need for More Black Workers in Tech” written by Matt Gonzales, Black workers accounted for nearly 12 percent of the total U.S. workforce but only 8 percent of the tech workforce were Black.
“Our focus is supporting and collaborating with Black Metaverse community members to help them start their journey or find greater success in the tech world,” says founder and CEO Stefan Youngblood. “In this supportive community, even successful business owners will find, as they become well-versed in this exciting frontier, the greater their opportunities for increased success.”
As a community of nearly 5,000, Black Metaverse LLC provides a nurturing digital and physical environment for novices and professionals and leverages mentoring, volunteering, and internships to inform, educate and uplift those who are economically disadvantaged. While we are focused on increasing the exposure of tech knowledge for the African Diaspora, our community is an open space for all who share in its scope and vision. Sign up to become a member and join the mission at www.blackmetaverse.io
The company is excited to announce that it has gained significant traction in the building of community via its activities and programs. Programs include Conferences, Bootcamps, Symposiums where it interacts and collaborates with Web 3.0, trendsetters, and leaders. Committed to building partnerships Black Metaverse LLC and the Metaverse Meetup community, began collaboration on a faith based movement in the AtlspaceVR Metaverse; founding the First Meta Church in Spring of 2022. The impactful services provide participants around the globe the opportunity to worship and connect in a vibrant location in AltspaceVR. Visit www.firstmetachurch.com to attend a 8:00 a.m. EST Sunday service. As The Today Show played a clip of a recent First Meta Church service, the anchor stated, “There’s even churches having worship in the Metaverse.”
“Our community’s mission is to increase the knowledge of Metaverse, Web3 and all emerging tech, to share opportunities and help pave the way for collaboration across BIPOC communities,” says LaSha’ Herring, COO of Black Metaverse LLC. “Join our growing membership base and grow with us!”
The Black Metaverse leadership team consists of:
Stefan Youngblood- Founder and Chief Executive Officer {Founder of HireBlack.com and RecruitHBCU.com}
LaSha’ Herring-Chief Operating Officer {COO of FlareNova LLC and Founder of Tempest Bleu Events}
Jacob R. Miles III- Chief Innovation and Partnerships Officer {CEO of MAP Esports Network Inc. and Former VP Operations of Hasbro}
About Black Metaverse LLC
Black Metaverse was born in June 2021 as the first “go to” site for all things related to the Metaverse, for the black diaspora and culture. As reported by Forbes Magazine of the same year, venture capital firms invested approximately $27 billion into crypto-based projects and companies. The Black Metaverse is dedicated to ensuring Black America and the global African Diaspora community has the needed tools and knowledge to build and thrive as creators, innovators and investors; garnering a space within this emerging economic playing field. This includes focusing on bringing like minds together to collaborate on projects based in Web3, Metaverse, Blockchain, NFTs and the next innovation to come. Through collaboration with individuals and companies with synergized missions, the Black Metaverse has amassed thousands of followers and will develop various paths and events that result in increasing knowledge, result in business and career opportunities and facilitate the probability of building legacy wealth generation.
