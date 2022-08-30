Canna Resource Corporation (CREC) and WeCannCa Inc. (WeCann) Merge Operations
Cannabis Real Estate Industry Leaders Strategically Positioned for Nationwide License Transactions.
Our two organizations find a natural synergy in history, location, team, and mission; forecasting a bright future developing effective models for supporting the legal cannabis industry.”SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canna Resource Corporation (CREC) and WeCannCa Inc. (WeCann) have merged operations to enhance their existing robust cannabis business, licensing, and real estate transactions platform. The two proven industry leaders are strategically positioned to further increase client success rate in buying, selling, and identifying opportunities for emerging markets, and winning licenses nationwide as the industry expands.
The two organizations are comprised of experienced professionals from various fields who have a passion for expanding the cannabis industry to its maximum potential. Merging operations allows for more streamlined efforts across both organizations and adds the WeCann professionals to the CREC Holdings parent company.
WeCann comes with a high level of expertise in commercial real estate, cannabis business licensing, cannabusiness operations, and California state and local politics. They bring 36 years of real estate experience and a strong 7 year history of successfully winning cannabis licenses for clients. During their solid history, WeCann brokered 91 transactions valued at over $164,000,000, and applied for over 140 licenses, with an 86% success rate.
The CREC Network of Real Estate agents and CREC Directory of trusted ancillary service providers, has more than eighty active members. The organization was formed to fulfill the myriad services required for cannabis business professionals who plan to buy and/or sell cannabis opportunities. CREC maintains one of the top national cannabis real estate websites and compiles all nationwide viable business and real estate opportunities for cannabis operations, in their client-only Cannabis Listing Services (CLS) database.
Meilad Rafiei, Broker of Record for WeCann, and newly appointed CEO of CREC says, “Our brokerage and licensing team is built on the foundation of teamwork, transparency, due diligence, and hard work; ensuring we put the best foot forward for all of our clients’ needs.”
Erich Rubio, Co-Founder, President, and Chairman of the Board of Canna Resource Corporation (CREC), “It is very exciting to have WeCann now operating as CREC's in-house brokerage, licensing, and public advocacy team. Combine that with the success of our https://cannabisrealestateconsultants.com platform and the expansion of data analytics and mapping technology, we are now arguably the largest cannabis specific brokerage and entitlement teams in the US, with intent to quickly help our clients acquire more market share.”
“Both organizations have learned first-hand as operators and as consultants with 100’s of successful applications and brokerage transactions, that getting a license is so much more than your operational skills. Getting into the cannabis industry successfully and attaining knowledge is challenging, we are prepared to help both mom and pop and large-scale operations.” continued Rubio.
Rafiei concurred. “Our two organizations find a natural synergy in history, location, team, and mission; forecasting a bright future developing effective models for supporting the legal cannabis industry and bringing this experience to other emerging markets nationwide.”
Starting a cannabis business is high risk and often entrepreneurs run out of funding, knowledge, and support before they are given the chance at operating their license. With the range of professionals assembled within the CREC Network, a team of trusted professionals are available and ready to improve a business's chances of winning, acquiring or selling licenses successfully.
About CREC
Canna Resource Corporation (CREC) (Lake Forest, CA) is a real estate solutions provider specializing in properties and licensing in regions across the United States where cannabis has been legalized. More details about CREC can be found on their website or via email or call (866) 810-2022.
About WeCann
WeCann (Santa Ana, CA) offers a full suite of services including real estate acquisition and disposition, licensing fulfillment, public advocacy, compliance maintenance, and business/investment consulting. For more details visit their website or call (657)888-2795.
