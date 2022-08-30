Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Orders US, Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Private Alyssa Cahoon

Today, in accordance with the US flag code, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex, at all commonwealth facilities, and all public buildings and grounds throughout the commonwealth to fly at half-staff in honor of Pennsylvania National Guard Private Alyssa Cahoon of Wayne County, who died Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The US and commonwealth flags shall be lowered to half-staff until the date of interment, which has not yet been determined.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

