Interventional Radiology Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand

Interventional Radiology Market | Competitive intelligence helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interventional Radiology Market by Technology (Catheters, Stents, Angioplasty Balloons, IVC Filters, Biopsy Needles, HFA Devices) and Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology and Gastroenterology) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Interventional radiology involves the use of minimally-invasive imaging guided techniques to diagnose and treat diseases. Considering its wide range of applications in detection and treatment of several diseases and technological advancements, the field of interventional radiology has expanded widely.



Key Benefits

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global interventional radiology market from 2016 to 2023 that helps identify upcoming market opportunities.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors) helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Recent industry trends & developments and future opportunities have also been covered.

Extensive knowledge of key market players and their strategies has been provided.

Geographically the world interventional radiology market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A comprehensive analysis of various factors that drive and restrain the growth of this market has been provided.

Interventional Radiology Market Key Segments:

By Technology

Catheters

Diagnostics Catheters

Therapeutics Catheters

Stents

Diagnostics Stents

Therapeutics Stents

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices(HFA devices)

Angioplasty Balloons

Thrombectomy Systems

Embolization Devices

Biopsy Needles

Accessories

Contrast Media

Guidewires

Balloon Inflation Devices

Other Types

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Urology & Nephrology

Gastroenterology

Other Applications

The leading players in the global interventional radiology market are Fujifilm Holdings Corp, Agfa-Gevaert NV & Co. KG, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, Inc., Medtronic PLC., Biosensor International Group, Ltd., Stryker Corporation, and Cook Group Incorporated.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as blood vessel diseases and the development of new techniques in the market such as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) & Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) are the major driving factors of this market. However, high costs of equipment and the need for efficient handling techniques may hinder the market growth. Recent advancements and the development of modified techniques provide high opportunities for market expansion.

The global interventional radiology market is segmented on the basis of technology into catheters, stents, angioplasty balloons, IVC filters, biopsy needles, and HFA devices. On the basis of application, the market is divided into oncology, cardiology, urology & nephrology, and gastroenterology. Geographically, it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



