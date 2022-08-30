Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,939 in the last 365 days.

CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces Five Arrests in $58,000 Miami PIP Fraud Scheme

8/30/2022

 

CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces Five Arrests in $58,000 Miami PIP Fraud Scheme

 

MIAMI, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Yulisa Del Carmen Diaz, Malouly Moreira Rodriguez, Gonzala Ramos Delgado, Yarisel Rodriguez Garcia, and Camilo Leon Fernandez for their alleged involvement in a Personal Injury Protection (PIP) fraud scheme involving a staged car accident and physical therapy fraud.

 

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “It doesn’t matter how clever you think your scheme may be, if you commit fraud in Florida, you will be caught and brought to justice. Staging accidents is incredibly dangerous and fraud like this costs every Floridian in the form of higher auto insurance premiums. As your CFO, it is my mission to crack down on fraud. Since I’ve been in office my detectives have made more than 5,000 fraud arrests in Florida. In this state, if you commit fraud, you will be found and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. If you or someone you know is suspicious of fraud, report it immediately at FraudFreeFlorida.com.”

 

An undercover investigation by CFO Patronis’ Division of Investigative and Forensic Services (DIFS), Bureau of Insurance Fraud revealed that Camilo Leon Fernandez allegedly recruited a cooperating witness and Malouly Rodriguez to participate in a staged car crash. They subsequently received treatment for non-existent injuries at Blue Lake Physician Group Inc. Fernandez allegedly paid the cooperating witness $1,500 for participating in the staged vehicle crash and visiting the physical therapy center for fictious injuries. Subsequently, Gonzala Delgado and Yarisel Garcia, who worked at the office, were submitting false therapy forms to Infinity/Kemper Insurance and National General Insurance resulting in a total of $58,975 in fraudulent billing to the two insurance companies.

 

All suspects were booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges including Organized Scheme to Defraud, Patient Brokering, Staged Accident, Insurance Fraud, and Grand Theft. This case will be prosecuted by the Miami-Dade Office of the State Attorney.

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis 
Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

You just read:

CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces Five Arrests in $58,000 Miami PIP Fraud Scheme

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.