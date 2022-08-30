Wellington Gets First of Its Kind Pod/Vlogcast Studio with Opening of Khanna House Studios

Event and main space at Khanna House Studios. Julie Khanna taking a call in the seated area at Khanna House Studios.

Wellington opens a full-service pod/VLOGcast studio with livestream capabilities and dedicated content creation space.

Our space is the growth hub for all things creative and creative collabs. The future of media and content creation is changing, and we’re here for it!” — Julie Khanna

WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future is in Wellington with the opening of Khanna House Studios, a full-service pod/VLOGcast studio with livestream capabilities and dedicated content creation space. The first of its kind in Wellington, the studio is the brainchild of Wellington resident and philanthropist, Julie Khanna, who has spent over a decade connecting community members through creative and exciting vehicles such as public and community relations, strategic communications and media marketing.

“Content is any online material such as social media posts, written copy, videos, blogs, website information, and photos. Creating content is necessary for anyone interested in having an online presence and audience, whether you’re a small business or an influencer,” shared Khanna, who runs the space with her children, Nikhil and Devi, and Akai Jackson, a social entrepreneur who is tapped to speak to corporations and organizations nationwide on mindset and personal development. “This new space will be a community-based location where solopreneurs, content creators, business owners, and organizations can come together and grow, learn from one another, showcase their businesses and create affordable content, whether it is for their social media or any other means of communications,” added Jackson.

The 1200 sq. ft space features a moveable green screen wall, room for a client’s step and repeat for personalized branding during photoshoots, livestreams, and content creation, and an entirely brandable, industrial-chic, natural light-filled studio slated for photographers and videographers to host their own photoshoots. With seating for up to four people, three camera angles, optimal lighting, and multiple background choices, podcasters can record an episode, or a season, in the customizable, sound-proof audio and video studio. Khanna House Studios is equipped to mix and master any professional audio/visual content and podcasters receive their edited episode(s) within five days, or they can edit their own at a discounted rate.

“Whether you’d like to edit your footage, have us do it, or are interested in creating consistent content, we are excited to be able to customize options for our neighbors and fellow business owners,” added Khanna. “It is important to give people options. The moveable greenscreen wall allows us to create fresh content in seemingly different settings. The option to be or bring your own creative professional or edit your own work allows people options on how they’d like to use the space.”

In addition to the rentable space, Khanna House Studios will offer events and classes focused on ways to monetize your podcast, build an advertising deck for your show, entrepreneurship tutoring, and more, in addition to renting the space for creatives to host their events.

Ended Khanna, “Our space is the growth hub for all things creative and creative collabs. The future of media and content creation is changing, and we’re here for it!”

Khanna House Studios is open and available seven days a week. The studio is located at 3361 Fairlane Farms Rd, Suite 4, Wellington, FL. 33414. For more information, please visit www.khannahousestudios.com, @khannahousestudios on social media, or call (561) 759-0801.