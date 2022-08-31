Submit Release
The Incentive Marketing Association Recognizes C.A. Short Company & Coca-Cola UNITED for Excellence in Sales Incentives

SHELBY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are honored to announce our partnership with Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED has been awarded the 2022 IMA Summit Award for Excellence in Sales Incentives by the Incentive Marketing Association.

The Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) presented its 2022 Excellence Awards during the IMA Summit Awards ceremony in July.

The Excellence Awards identify and recognize outstanding examples of incentive programs, products, and services. The Excellence in Sales Incentives Award represents creativity and professionalism in the development and execution of a sales incentive program.

“We are honored to be the recipient of the 2022 Excellence in Sales Incentives Award by the Incentive Marketing Association. Over the last several years we have worked with C.A. Short to develop an incentive program that is creative and meaningful to our team while driving growth,” said Crawford Jones, Vice President, East Region Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

C.A. Short Company helped enhance Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED’s local incentives with the addition of a points program. To maximize Coca-Cola UNITED’s business objectives, it is imperative for local sales centers to have incremental beverage displays in stores year-round. In-store beverage displays were incentivized using a points-based program, as well as campaign-specific awards, to drive over-the-top execution and key marketing programs throughout the year. The points program contributed to a record year for Coca-Cola UNITED while maximizing employee morale, engagement, motivation, and participation across sales centers. This led to volume and revenue growth, more cases on display, increased market share, and more sales of new product lines.

“With any sales incentives program, it’s important to obtain ROI, while driving engagement. Even with COVID-19 setbacks, the East Region Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED’s points-based incentive program accomplished that goal,” said Brent Lee, National Account Manager, C.A. Short Company. “We are truly honored to be partnered with Coca-Cola UNITED.”

About C.A. Short Company
C.A. Short Company helps you design sales incentive programs that engage, motivate and positively impact your bottom line.

