Governor McKee, Infante-Green Remind Families of Deadline for All Course Network (ACN) Registration for the 22-23 School Year

PROVIDENCE, RI – Today Governor Dan McKee and Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green reminded families that the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) will be closing the All Course Network (ACN) Fall 2022 course registration period on Tuesday, August 30 at 5:00pm. Students and families may explore program options and register on the EnrollRI.org portal, a platform that offers free learning opportunities for K-12 grade levels across the Ocean State.

“Expanding access to extended learning opportunities in every Rhode Island community will accelerate learning and help students get back on track,” said Governor Dan McKee. “We’re proud to offer wide-ranging programs at no cost to families and invite folks to register. By offering more of these opportunities we will help our students get ahead.”

“Our focus is not on just helping students recover – it's on accelerating their learning and these free learning programs will help us in that mission,” said Elementary and Secondary Education Council Chair Patti DiCenso. “We’re proud to offer many options so that students regardless of their zip code and continue to grow academically and reach their highest potential.”

“We’re offering free, high-quality out-of-school learning opportunities across Rhode Island to help accelerate students’ learning in the wake of the pandemic,” said Commissioner Infante-Green. “We encourage families to visit EnrollRI.org to check out options, register, and make sure students continue learning and thriving this school year. From AP and dual enrollment options to fun and engaging enrichment programs – the All Course Network offers something for every student.”

The ACN offers unique learning experiences beyond the traditional school day to all Rhode Island students in grades K through 12 during the 2022-2023 school year. Registration for this school year has been open since May 2022 and will close today at 5:00pm to run the Fall 2022 course lotteries. Any courses with unfilled seats following the course lotteries will reopen on September 8, 2022 for open enrollment. The ACN Fall 2022 semester runs Monday, September 12 through Friday, December 16 with varied course start and end dates. Please check EnrollRI.org for individual course information.

Rhode Island students have access to over 110 courses offered by a variety of RI public and private colleges, school districts, and community-based organizations during the 2022-2023 school year. Course experiences encourage creativity and empower students to explore interests that help to complement lifelong learning endeavors. Middle and high school students enrolled in ACN can also get a head start on postsecondary success by enrolling in Dual Enrollment, Advanced Placement, Work-based Learning, and Career Credential courses. These options provide students with opportunities to earn high school and college credit, master skills, and prepare for jobs in high wage, high-demand industries.

Courses take place virtually, in-person, or in a hybrid setting. Students can take up to two credit-bearing ACN courses per semester. Parents and guardians register Pre-K-8 students; students in grades 9-12 register independently on EnrollRI.

Registration for the Spring 2023 semester course will close on Friday, December 9 at 5pm. Course lotteries will run on December 12.

Learn more and register at www.EnrollRI.org/ACN