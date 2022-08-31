New best practices for survey demographic questions to be unveiled at ESOMAR Congress in Toronto
Attendees will be first to learn about the latest recommendations for asking international research respondents the "age" question to improve data quality
With growing levels of international market research, this new best practice surrounding a core research question will help insights professionals everywhere to improve research standards.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research and insights, has announced that it will release new demographic best practice recommendations at ESOMAR Congress 2022, being held in Toronto 18-21 September 2022. The new recommendation encompasses the best way to ask the age question, and represents evidence-based best practices based on the work of an expert project team comprised of representatives from around the globe. This new way of asking the age question is expected to lead to better data consistency and accuracy across borders, plus heightened participant privacy and satisfaction.
“With growing levels of international market research, this new best practice surrounding a core research question will help insights professionals everywhere to improve research standards and gain better comparability from one market to another,” says Judith Passingham, chair of ESOMAR's Professional Standards Committee who leads this project alongside Jon Puleston of Kantar, who is a member of the Standards Committee. “We are excited to unveil our findings and provide the insights community with new recommendations at ESOMAR Congress this year.”
The new recommendation proposal was sent for review to experts at global companies such as the BBC, Coca-Cola, Colgate Palmolive, Diageo, Etisalat, Google, Microsoft, Mondalez China, Nissan, P&G and Unilever for comment and possible implementation. Many will be applying or trialing the recommendation in their international work. Next up, the project team will address the critical gender and working status questions, with income and education level measures also on the list. The recommendations will be available to download from ESOMAR’s website after the presentation.
ESOMAR has extended its preferential registration rate for Congress this year to 02 September 2022. Sessions during the conference include international speakers from brands such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Philips International, IKEA, Whirlpool, Wrigley, New Balance, TikTok, Nestle, BBC World Service, Merrill Lynch Bank of America and more, as well as presentations from the world’s leading market research companies and motivational speakers. Ample networking opportunities and an exhibition are also part of the event, which is being held in-person for the first time in three years. Interested parties are encouraged to register for the conference here: https://events.esomar.org/congress-2022-registration
About ESOMAR
ESOMAR is a not-for-profit membership organisation. Members form a community convinced of the potential of data analytics, research and insights to help improve societies, organisations and everyone's life. They’ve been helping individuals and organisations that are part of the analytics and insights ecosystem since 1948. 2022 marks their 75th year as an association. ESOMAR is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is present in over 130 countries through its members. www.esomar.org
