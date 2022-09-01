Made Free Named to Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies, and the 73rd Fastest Growing Consumer Brand.

Corporate branding with measured CSR impact.

The freedom model to end human trafficking is proven as Made Free demonstrates with sustainable jobs.

I came to realize that to win the war on poverty and modern day slavery, we need to address the root issues. Those who make our fashion need to make a livable wage.” — Brad Jeffery, CEO & Co-Founder

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a staggering 40 million trafficked and enslaved people in the world today, many of whom work in South Asia’s fast growing apparel industry. As consumers are continually challenged with what to do in light of this issue, a bright spot has emerged through the success of Asheville, NC based MADE FREE, LLC. — an apparel and accessories brand serving as a vehicle for sustainable social reform — named the 73rd fastest growing consumer brand in America last month by Inc. Magazine.

The Inc. 5000 lists the fastest growing companies in the country, ranking these brands nationally, regionally, and categorically, based on a numerical analysis of their growth. MADE FREE’s rankings also include #1 fastest growing company in Asheville and 28th fastest growing company in North Carolina.

The real news they’re celebrating? The Freedom Model is working! Every MADE FREE purchase supports a day of freedom from human trafficking, slavery, and poverty through a self-sustaining job. How do they calculate that? One day of freedom is one day of self-reliant, safe, and ethically-paid work. In response to the development of the fast fashion industry throughout South Asia, Co-Founders, Brad and Katherine Jeffery aim to address the root causes of slavery and poverty by supporting sustainable and ethical jobs for makers in India. With 87,081 Days of Freedom supported at the time of this writing, MADE FREE’s model is finding success that Brad and Katherine could have only imagined. The power of self-sustaining jobs is gaining traction and proving to be effective.

Corporate branding for good. The Freedom Movement.

From Fortune 50 companies to everyday customers, thousands of companies and consumers are joining The Freedom Movement by supporting ethical practices with their dollars. MADE FREE offers quality, fair trade, branded products with measured impact that you, your employees, and your customers can feel confident in.

Their goal? 1 Million Days of Freedom.

Many companies and organizations including Zurich, Loyola University, International Justice Mission, Milwaukee Ballet, Takeda, KeHE, Sustainable Brands, National Public Radio, ACAMS, Duracell, CDW, Workrite, and Astellas US have helped make sustainable impact on the lives of makers. Large corporations have the greatest opportunity to make the largest impact - and are increasingly being challenged to do so by their clients, customers, and supporters.

About MADE FREE

The MADE FREE® model was designed to provide sustainable social reform - addressing the root cause of slavery (including human trafficking), poverty and the need for sustainable ethical jobs. Every purchase supports a day of freedom from human trafficking, slavery and poverty through a self-sustaining job. Providing a dignified, and empowered pathway out of extreme poverty while reducing the risk of being trafficked or enslaved. Every item is handcrafted by small factory teams that meet or exceed the World Fair Trade Organizations (WFTO) standards. It's mission is for one million people to be made free through self-sustaining jobs. Every purchase you make gives hope and opportunity for a life made free. visit madefree.co

Today, there are over 700 million people living in poverty*, many work in South Asia’s fast growing apparel industry. There are 40 million enslaved people in the world today, 8 million live in India and 70% are females.**

The World Bank*, The Global Slavery Index**

The trip that changed his life