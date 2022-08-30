Military AutoSource (MAS) and Ford Motor Company Launch Operation Homeward Bound

Submit Release
$5,000 in Delta Gift Cards will be awarded to U.S. Military personnel stationed, deployed or on TDY overseas to fly home.

WOODBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military AutoSource (MAS) in partnership with Ford Motor Company are proud to present the 5th Annual Operation Homeward Bound Contest Giveaway.

$5,000 in Delta Gift Cards will be awarded in this one-of-a-kind contest. It gives our U.S. Military personnel stationed, deployed or on TDY overseas, the chance to win one of three Delta Gift cards allowing them to fly home to attend an important event, holiday or to visit with family and friends.

We know some service members are unable to attend the most important family events, celebrations, and holidays. Or to tend to a sick relative or even say goodbye to a loved one because of the high cost of overseas travel.

The concept behind this contest is to help reunite hard-working military service members with friends and family. It’s easy to enter and no purchase is necessary. In a short essay of less than 300 words, we ask for the servicemember to describe a special event at home they don’t want to miss. Alternatively, they may nominate a fellow military member and tell us why they would be deserving.

David Goldring, Chairman and CEO, Overseas Military Sales Corporation explains, “Operation Homeward Bound is just one of the small ways we can give back to the military community and demonstrate our continued commitment and appreciation.”

About Military AutoSource (MAS)
For over 60 years, Military AutoSource has served the overseas U.S. Military as the exclusive Exchange and DOD authorized factory-direct program car buying program. Created by and for the military tailored to the unique circumstances and needs of military life.

Through our program service members stationed, deployed or on TDY overseas can purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle for delivery in the US or to more than 50 overseas duty locations.

