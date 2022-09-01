London’s premier limo company sees the new Hummer H2 Electric as exciting limo conversion opportunity
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Limos Hire London has announced that they plan to convert the all-new Hummer H2 Electric to a limo option for its clients. This will bring together the legacy of the Hummer with the modern touch of electric power to yield a fun new way to enjoy a night out on the town. Limos Hire London features a fleet of 85 vehicles, including limo conversions of today’s prevalent SUVs such as the Hummer H2, Hummer H3, and Excursion.
The team at Limos Hire London anticipates that the features of the new Hummer E2 EV will make it a highly sought after model. With its suggested retail value of approximately $100,000, this new vehicle will be joining the ranks of some of the most luxurious SUVs available today. With its stunning interior, the Hummer H2 EVlends to a limo conversion accommodating larger parties for corporate events, weddings, parties, and more.
“The Hummer H2 electric is going to quickly become a popular part of our fleet. We’re excited to explore various options for converting this leading-edge vehicles into a limo for our valued clients,” said a spokesperson for Limos Hire London. Limos Hire London is a local leader in ground transportation and has proudly served a long list of clients for a variety of special occasions and events. Their team of professional, trained drivers are entrusted by clients who book regularly.
Appointments can be made through the Limos Hire London website or by calling the company directly for convenience. The future of ground transportation is anticipated to be impacted by the growing prevalence of electric vehicles, and Limos Hire London is leading the charge with strategies for implementing limo conversions of electric models such as the Hummer H2EV. More information can be found at https://www.limoshirelondon.co.uk/.
ABOUT LIMOSHIRE LONDON
Limos Hire London offers luxury transportation services in and around London. With a fleet of today’s most lavish limos, Limos Hire London offers simply the best in corporate and recreation transportation. CONTACT Maria Hopkine Limos Hire London Phone: 020 8385 2662 E-mail: booklimolondon@gmail.com Website: https://www.limoshirelondon.co.uk
