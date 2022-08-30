Virtual Reality Market to Register Impressive Expansion of USD 727,698.36 Million with Excellent CAGR Of 49.4% During The Forecast Period Of 2022 To 2029

The growing demand for HMD in the gaming and entertainment industry is expected to be a major driver for the global virtual reality market. The lack of effective user experience design may restrain the market. Also, the increased deployment of VR technology in the aerospace & defense and architecture & planning sector may act as a major opportunity that helps in the market's growth. However, emerging risks and threats to data integrity may challenge the global virtual reality market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global virtual reality market is expected to reach the value of USD 727,698.36 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 49.4% during the forecast period. The global virtual reality market report also comprehensively covers pricing, patent and technological advancements.

Market Overview:-

Virtual reality can be defined as a technology that creates a simulated environment through computer technology. Virtual reality provides an immersed 3D environment to the user by simulating various senses such as vision, touch, hearing and even smell. Virtual reality uses devices such as head-mounted displays, projectors and display walls to generate realistic visuals and sounds to provide a real-world experience in the virtual environment. The person using virtual reality can view the artificial world 360 degrees and even sense the virtual environment with highly advanced gears. This technology is being widely used in various industrial applications, especially for training and research purposes.

The defense and aerospace industry uses it for training the army personnel by providing various environmental conditions, this aids in reducing the overall cost of the training. The gaming sector provides virtual reality directly to the users by enhancing their gaming experience; people are getting more accustomed to virtual reality through their experience in the gaming and entertainment industry. Virtual reality has also aided in driving simulators by providing a real-life experience in an artificial environment helping the users to adapt to the driving conditions and know how to react in various situations without actually taking the driving lessons directly on the road.

Virtual Reality Market: Competitive Analysis

This report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies. The competitive analysis helps the vendor to define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Virtual Reality Market including

Sony Corporation,

Lenovo,

Autodesk Inc.,

Nintendo,

Novint,

WorldViz, Inc.,

Firsthand Technology Inc.,

Sixense Enterprises Inc.,

HTC Corporation,

FOVE, Inc.,

Ultraleap,

StarVR Corp,

Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.),

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

Barco,

HP Development Company, L.P.,

Microsoft,

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.,

Virtuix,

LG Electronics,

SKONEC ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.,

bHaptics Inc.,

FXGear Inc.,

Innosimulation,

PSICO SMART APPS, S.L., among others.

Recent Developments

In May 2017, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. joined hands with Live Nation, X Games and UFC. The new partnership enabled Samsung to broadcast a fully immersive virtual reality experience of various music and sports events through its Gear VR. The new partnership increased the product portfolio of the company

In March 2019, Nintendo announced the launch of Nintendo Labo: VR Kit. The new product integrated the VR technology with the digital gameplay of Nintendo Labo, providing an even enhanced experience to the game players. The new product increased the product portfolio of the company

Drivers/Opportunities

Growing demand for HMD in the gaming and entertainment industry

Head-mounted displays (HMDs) have been high in the gaming and entertainment sector. The gaming industry has had a technological evolution with the emergence of VR and 3D technology. The use of HMDs has helped achieve a fully immersive experience for users and has taken the gaming experience to the next level. The flawless transition conducted with VR HMDs has helped bring in a unique and enhanced user experience. HMDs have a high penetration rate in the video gaming sector and video game users prefer them for enriching experiences and entertainment. HMDs project digital images, enabling a 3D view, which enhances the user experience. Therefore, the growing gaming sector would drive the market for HMDs and, in turn, virtual reality.

Increasing demand for VR technology due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The world is going through different phases of physical lockdown and social get-togethers are still not allowed in most countries. Hence, AR and VR Technology during COVID-19 are emerging as superheroes by enabling people to feel connected to each other. Augmented reality adds digital elements to the physical world and Virtual Reality gives an immersive experience to the viewers. VR devices such as Google Cardboard, HTC Vive, or Oculus Rift transport users to several experience real-world and imaginary environments.

Increased deployment of VR technology in aerospace & defense and architecture & planning sector

The 3D design has enabled significant gains in the aerospace and defense equipment manufacturing processes. This has also positively impacted both performances of the aircraft as well as the manufacturing processes. The advancements in new 3D technologies bring new market opportunities to optimize production time and cost in the aerospace and defense industry. 3D technology has been a continuous trend, specifically in the aerospace industry. Recent developments in virtual reality technology have promised new applications in the aerospace and defense domain, impacting the growth of virtual reality in the aerospace and defense market. 3D visualization abilities incorporated with digital mock-ups of physical objects, virtual assembly lines, tighter integration and a seamless design process would drive the market shortly.

Global Virtual Reality Market Scope and Market Size

The global virtual reality market is segmented on the basis of component, device type, technology and vertical. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

Hardware

Software

Device Type

Head-Mounted Displays,

Projectors & Display Walls

Gesture-Tracking Devices

Technology

Fully Immersive,

Semi Immersive

Non-Immersive

Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Entertainment & Media

Healthcare

Education

Industrial

Commercial

Others

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

Virtual Reality Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Virtual Reality market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, offering, device type, pricing model, application and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Virtual Reality market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Israel, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E and rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America as part of South America.

China is expected to dominate and is the fastest-growing region in the Asia-Pacific virtual reality market due to advanced software research and development, rich entertainment content production, a favorable start up environment and others.

Some Major Points in TOC:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Virtual Reality Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 8. Market Driving Force

And Many More…

