Investigation And Security Services Global Market to Reach $527.64 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation And Security Services Global Market Report 2022 by Type, Deployment Type, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global investigation and security services market is expected to grow from $317.19 billion in 2021 to $353.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The market is expected to reach $527.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The investigation and security services market consists of sales of investigation and security services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide investigation, guard, and armored car services; sell security systems, such as burglar and fire alarms and locking devices, along with installation, repair, or monitoring services; or provide remote monitoring of electronic security alarm systems.

The main types of investigation and security services are investigation, guard, and armored car services and security systems services. An investigation is a thorough search or inspection conducted to discover facts or other information. The different deployment types include on premise, cloud and is used in various applications such as IPS and IDS, distributed denial of services (DDoS), unified threat management (UTM), secured information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, firewall management, others.

Investigation and security services are increasingly using machine learning technology for security purposes. Machine learning is an application that provides a system with the ability to automatically learn and improve from data collected and experience without being explicitly programmed. Machine learning enables investigation and security companies to analyze threats and responds to attacks swiftly. For instance, French insurance and financial services company AXA IT uses cyber security software from Darktrace to deal with online threats. The cyber security from Darktrace learns how network normally behaves and eliminates potentially dangerous anomalies and threats.

Investigation and security services companies are also increasingly using analytical tools for investigations related to cyber fraud. These tools are being used to gather web data produced by social media and other websites and has a data visualization dashboard for giving the user a clear understanding of data analyzed by it. Cyber security professionals and law enforcement agencies are using these tools and technologies to search, aggregate and filter online data, analyze and investigate people. For instance, Silo Research Toolbox is a tool used for investigating information from social media platforms.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Investigation, Guard, And Armored Car Services; Security Systems Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premise; Cloud

3) By Application: IPS And IDS; Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS); Unified Threat Management (UTM); Secured Information And Event Management (SIEM); Endpoint Security; Firewall management; Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Investigation And Security Services Market Characteristics

4. Investigation And Security Services Market Product Analysis

5. Investigation And Security Services Market Supply Chain

6. Investigation And Security Services Market Customer Information

7. Investigation And Security Services Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Investigation And Security Services

9. Investigation And Security Services Market Size And Growth

10. Investigation And Security Services Market Regional Analysis

11. Investigation And Security Services Market Segmentation

12. Investigation And Security Services Market Segments

13. Investigation And Security Services Market Metrics

14. Asia-Pacific Investigation And Security Services Market

15. Western Europe Investigation And Security Services Market

16. Eastern Europe Investigation And Security Services Market

17. North America Investigation And Security Services Market

18. South America Investigation And Security Services Market

19. Middle East Investigation And Security Services Market

20. Africa Investigation And Security Services Market

21. Investigation And Security Services Market Competitive Landscape

22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Investigation And Security Services Market

23. Market Background: Commercial Services Market



24. Recommendations

25. Appendix

26. Copyright And Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Securitas AB

G4S plc.

Secom Co. Ltd.

ADT Corporation

Prosegur

The Brink's Company

GARDA WORLD

Loomis AB

ISS A/S

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oe9gph

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets