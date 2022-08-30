BeamMed Will Be Attending RISE West Summit 2022 in LA to Offer Insights into Improving HEDIS OMW/OSW Scores

The 3-day event will have speakers from various backgrounds in the managed care industry and shed light on how to improve quality measures to achieve higher Medicare scores

The time has finally come for the highly anticipated RISE West Summit Annual 2022! This year's event will be taking place from August 31-September 2, 2022, at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. This three-day event will be packed with informative panels, networking opportunities, and more.

The RISE West Summit is a leading healthcare data and analytics conference in the nation. With the new rules set by CMS, health plans are facing a new challenge when it comes to achieving higher quality measures, especially for the OMW/OSW measures. BeamMed will be attending this event to share their experience and insights on improving the HEDIS/OMW/OSW scores using the Sunlight MiniOmni bone density scanner.

BeamMed manufacturers bone density assessment solutions and leads in the advanced ultrasound technology. Their cutting-edge devices enable physicians to provide patients with early assessment and diagnosis of osteoporosis and continuously monitor bone age. The Sunlight MiniOmni is their flagship device that's designed to be precise, WHO-Compliant, non-invasive, and radiation-free.

The portable bone density scanner, MiniOmni leads the charts when it comes to providing an easy-to-grasp visual representation of the data in minutes. Technicians and physicians can download and share the data with patients since the device connects to a PC and works on Windows 7 and above operating systems.

Moreover, the compact design of the MiniOmni, coupled with its super lightweight, makes it portable, allowing its use in any situation, including ambulatory care and home visits. What's more, is that the Sunlight MiniOmni covers OSW for life and HEDIS OMW for two years, ensuring coverage for both measures while significantly reducing the costs.

BeamMed experts also will share valuable insights on using the MiniOmni to increase diagnosis accuracy, increase clients and boost revenue. Furthermore, they'll educate the attendees on how using the MiniOmni can boost their Medicare Stars from 2 or 3 to full 5.

Every healthcare service provider needs to stay on top of the latest happenings, including regulation changes, technology introduction, and best practices in the industry. The RISE West Summit offers a chance to everyone in the health industry to absorb the knowledge on these subjects and a lot more from executives with diverse backgrounds.

Knowledge, technologies, laws, and practices change every year in today's fast-paced world, which is why every business needs to join such events and stay ahead of the curve. Anyone looking to benefit from this opportunity and network with like-minded individuals in the RISE West Summit 2022 can join here.

About BeamMed:

BeamMed develops, manufactures, and markets bone density assessment solutions. In particular, they lead the market with advanced ultrasound technology and devices that enable physicians to provide early assessment, diagnosis, and monitoring of osteoporosis and assess bone development. Thousands of their devices are in use in clinics, physician offices, research centers, hospitals, check-up centers, and pharmacies worldwide.

Media Contact

Company Name: BeamMed Ltd.

Contact Person: Gilad Zamir

Email: Send Email

Phone: 800-769-6808

Address:950 S. Pine Island Road

City: Plantation

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: www.beammed.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: BeamMed Will Be Attending RISE West Summit 2022 in LA to Offer Insights into Improving HEDIS OMW/OSW Scores