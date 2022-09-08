Daring New Book Pushes Voters to Demand Election Naysayers "Put or Shut up" on Fraud Claims
PERKASIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A middle-class political outsider penned a new book calling upon American voters to demand that those challenging the 2020 presidential election results either provide incontrovertible proof of widespread election fraud or stop dividing the country.
Author Philip J. Gimson, whose new book, “Stop Pretending America! An Outsider’s Guide to Healing the Sickness on the Inside in Elections and the Media” reached number 1 in two Amazon e Kindle political book categories in August, penned this call to action in hopes of safeguarding the country’s democracy and combatting conspiracy-based thinking. Gimson said the book is the only one now available in the market that gives readers handy, template-based tools to write state and national legislators and some party leaders making inflammatory claims about the election without offering a scintilla of evidence.
“It’s time that Americans across all sides of the aisle tell political leaders making all these bogus claims that the 2020 election was stolen to put up or shut up,” Gimson said. “The letters I include in the back of the book to Donald Trump, extremists in Congress and other conspiracy theorists in the GOP demand that they show us all the incontrovertible evidence they have that backs up their claims. Otherwise, it’s time for them to stop trying to change a historical fact and put the interests of America ahead of their far-fetched, incendiary claims that have already cost lives and may lead to even more violence.” The author also calls on the entire leadership of the Texas GOP to resign for passing a resolution stating they do not consider Biden to have been legitimately elected. “Utter rubbish,” Gimson said.
Gimson drafted this non-fiction work after surviving a sepsis infection that nearly killed him and from which he emerged 28-pounds thinner, emaciated but inspired to do something to help protect the country’s beleaguered democracy. Out of his commitment to unify the country, he named just as many Republicans as he did Democrats in the book’s upfront dedication.
The book also takes on problems in the media, among both conservative as well as liberal-slanted networks for contributing to dividing the public by aggravating tribalistic views. Some of the template letters provided in the appendix call on CNN and MSNBC to bring more balance into the guests invited onto their programs while another letter, addressed to FOX chairman Rupert Murdoch, and his son Lachlan, urge them to either completely revamp the network or put it on the block for sale to investors with a genuine commitment to honest journalism.
Gimson’s book says the one future development that may help bring about more balanced media coverage is the evolution of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning which should eventually advance tools for evaluating media truthfulness to measure accuracy and objectivity in real time. These tools are described in detail in the book, which is now available for sale in both e kindle and trade paperback on Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/Stop-Pretending-America-Outsiders-Elections/dp/B0B7QB1YNK
Philip J. Gimson
Philip J. Gimson
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other