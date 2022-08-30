Craft Beer Market to See Growth at a Rate of 12.3% By 2029 Top Players: Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC, Heineken N.V.,

Global Craft Beer Market Growth Prospects: 2022, Product Application, Current Trends, and Report Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Craft Beer Market

The craft beer market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the craft beer market will project a CAGR of 12.3% within the above mentioned forecast period.

Craft Beer Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

• Growing millennial population

The rising popularity of organic alcoholic beverages, as well as the growing millennial population, are driving the growth of the craft beer market.

• Rise in social media marketing

Rising disposable income, an increase in the number of female drinkers, and increased social media marketing are important factors acting as craft beer market growth determinants in the forecast period

Opportunity

The market's overall growth has been tempered by changing consumer lifestyles and preferences. Furthermore, rapid urbanisation and an increasing population are expected to accelerate the market's overall growth.

Restraints

On the other hand, the high excise duties may pose a significant challenge to the market growth rate during the forecast period. The fluctuation in raw material prices, on the other hand, is expected to stifle market growth.

Market Scope and Global Craft Beer Market

Some of the major players operating in the craft beer market report are Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC, , Constellation Brands, Inc., Heineken N.V., The Gambrinus Company., Stone & Wood Brewing Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing Company., UNITED BREWERIES LTD, Salt Lake Brewing Co., L.C., Diageo, BrewDog, Athletic Brewing Company, and Uiltje Craft Beer among others.

Global Craft Beer Market Scope

The craft beer market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and age group. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

• Ale

• Lagers

• Specialty beers

• Others

Distribution channel

• On-trade

• Off-trade

Age group

• 21-35 years old

• 40-54 years old

• 55 years and above

Important Questions Answered

• What is the growth potential of the Craft Beer Market?

• Which company is currently leading the Craft Beer Market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period 2022-2030?

• What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

• Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

• How will the competitive landscape change in the future?

• What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

• What will be the total production and consumption in the Craft Beer Market by 2030?

• Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the Craft Beer Market?

• Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

• Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

