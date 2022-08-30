Smoke Evacuation System Market Size to Hit USD $196.4 million by 2027 | Allied Market Research

Smoke evacuation system market size was valued at $128.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $196.4 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smoke evacuation system market size was valued at $128.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $196.4 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The global smoke evacuation system market is driven by growth in investments toward R&D activities by the key players in the emerging economies, shift in preference toward minimally invasive surgeries, and surge in the number of laparoscopic surgeries performed globally. In addition, the increasing demand for medical aesthetic procedures due to growing awareness toward physical appearance is also expected to supplement the market growth.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10735

Rise in the product availability and surge in electrosurgical procedures drive the growth of the global smoke evacuation system market. However, technical concerns and scarcity of skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in patient preferences for minimally-invasive surgeries is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Surgical smoke evacuation devices are useful in limiting exposure to noxious odors during surgeries in operation theatres. These systems are more steady, effective, safe, and reliable since the device pulls smoke plumes from the surgical site, via smoke evacuation products such as tubing, filter, and smoke evacuation pencil & wands, so it will not be dispersed into the air and inhaled by the healthcare professionals and the patients.

Surge in product availability and rise in electrosurgical procedures have fueled the growth of the global smoke evacuation system market. However, dearth of skilled professionals and technical concerns hamper the market growth. On the other hand, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries would open new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The pandemic led to lockdown and strict implementation of social distancing norms. This created a supply-demand gap.

Moreover, various elective procedures such as aesthetic treatments were delayed due to stringent regulations imposed on clinics and hospitals.

However, some studies observed that the Covid-19 virus can remain in the aerosol for up to three hours, which fueled the need for smoke evacuation systems to minimize transmission.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10735

The cosmetic surgery centers segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By end user, the cosmetic surgery centers segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, due to rise in medical tourism for cosmetic surgeries and surge in the number of cosmetic laser surgeries that emit smoke. However, the hospitals segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global smoke evacuation system market, owing to higher number of surgeries being performed at the hospitals annually than others.

North America dominated the market

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to increase in number of aesthetic procedures performed within the region. However, the global smoke evacuation system market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027, due to rise in consistent effects toward commercializing smoke evacuation devices at lower prices to the end users.

Major market players

Medtronic, Plc

Conmed Corporation

Ethicon

Stryker Corporation

Ecolab

Pall Corporation

Coopersurgical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Olympus corporation

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Sperm Bank Market

South Korea Sperm Bank Market

Singapore Sperm Bank Market

China Sperm Bank Market

Indonesia Sperm Bank Market

Australia Sperm Bank Market

Taiwan Sperm Bank Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

