Ashley Simonelli, Owner of The Simonelli Real Estate Group, recognized as a 2022 Gulfshore Business 40 Under 40 Honoree

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulfshore Business Magazine has released its September 2022 edition of the 40 Under 40 Industry’s Brightest Young Leaders and Broker/Owner, Ashley Simonelli has been recognized as one of the nominees. Simonelli has always been a self-starter with dreams of success. After the market crash in 2008, Simonelli was introduced to the residential real estate and property management world and immediately knew this was where she was meant to be. Now with over ten years of Property Management experience, Simonelli brings a high level of expertise and provides her clients with accountability, flexibility, and service.Simonelli has also been featured in the Women on Topp magazine and received the 2021 Rising Star award with PMMCON. This Award for Excellence is for an individual working in a residential property management business in the area of leasing or property management for less than 2 years and recognizes the outstanding achievements of that individual. These recognitions are all a clear representation of Simonelli’s outstanding achievements.In her interview with Women on Topp, Simonelli says, “Our success comes down to a secret that shouldn’t be so much of a secret – we care. We genuinely care for our tenants, investors, and diligently care for their properties. We treat every property and every transaction as if it were our own. We are committed to serving with words substantiated by our actions.”Simonelli finds community involvement equally as important as her businesses. As a member of Better Together, an organization that empowers people through better families and jobs, Simonelli has taken an active role in giving back to her community. In 2014 she started participating in the annual Bike and Toy Drive, and in the first year, they donated ten bikes. Last year they were able to donate almost 100 bikes and several trucks full of toys thanks to the engagement of family, friends, and the community. Simonelli has also donated easter baskets and provides free workshops to the organization to help individuals build their resumes to improve their future.To read more about the 2022 Gulfshore Business edition of the 40 Under 40 Industry’s Brightest Young Leaders, visit https://www.gulfshorebusiness.com/2022-40-under-40/ About The Simonelli Real Estate Group The Simonelli Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate company with extensive knowledge of lending, market conditions, and neighborhoods in the SWFL area, which is vital for any real estate transaction. Their goal is to help investors maximize their profits and drive results. Whether clients are looking to buy or sell their homes, The Simonelli Real Estate Group is dedicated to their clients. It focuses on creating long-term relationships with both tenants and property owners. For more information, visit them online at https://www.thesimonelligroup.com Media Contactmedia@livdigitalmarketing.com239-676-3316Royal Palm Property Managementmanagers@royalpalmpm.com239.223.2116