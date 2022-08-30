Submit Release
U.S. Participation in Third UN Chiefs of Police Summit

The United States will participate in the Third United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS 2022) in New York from August 30 to September 1. The head of the U.S. delegation will be James A. Walsh, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

UNCOPS 2022 will bring together ministers, chiefs of police, and senior representatives of regional and professional policing organizations to United Nations Headquarters to discuss how the UN and Member States can work together to enhance global security, address cross-border threats, and strengthen the performance of police who serve in UN peace operations. This event will also feature the UN Policewoman of the Year Award.

The United States is a strong supporter of UN policing; through the State Department’s International Police Peacekeeping Operations Support Program and the U.S. Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) partnership with Italy’s Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU), the United States is a leading provider of capacity-building and training for countries that provide police to UN peace operations. For further information, please contact INL-PAPD@state.gov or visit @StateINL on twitter.

