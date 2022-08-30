MDC to hold Discover Nature - Fishing event in Branson

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fishing is a great way to connect families with the outdoors. It’s a great tool to introduce children to healthier lifestyles and it’s a good activity for strengthening family bonds. These are some of the many benefits of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Discover Nature – Fishing program.

This program provides free lessons to help kids and families gain skills and confidence to enjoy fishing through a series of four instructional sessions:

Lesson 1: Equipment, casting, proper fish handling

Lesson 2: How to tie a knot and bait a hook

Lesson 3: Five common Missouri fish – their anatomy, habitats and life cycles

Lesson 4: Fishing with lures, fishing regulations

Families interested in participating in this program will have a chance to continue their angling education at a Discover Nature – Fishing (DNF) event Sept. 15 at Eiserman Park in Branson. This program will be from 6-8 p.m. and will cover Lessons 3 and 4 of this comprehensive program. Participants must have completed DNF Lesson 1 before taking this class. Eiserman Park is located at 201 Compton Drive in Branson. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187154

This event will include a hands-on fishing opportunity at the fishing pond located at Eiserman Park. The fishing will be catch-and-release only. All fishing gear will be provided by MDC. Participants should wear clothing and closed-toed shoes suitable for outdoor and water activities and they can bring a water bottle if they wish.

Participants will not need a fishing permit to fish during this program. Participants who complete all four DNF fishing lessons will receive a free fishing reward to encourage continued fishing as a family.

To register a child, parents can make a family account or add the children to an existing family account. Parents can also make separate accounts for their children if they wish.

For more information about this event, contact MDC Community Education Assistant Jeanell Stockton at Jeanell.stockton@mdc.mo.gov.

This event is open to participants ages 6 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Adults who do not wish to fish must accompany their children at all times.

Information about upcoming Discover Nature Fishing classes elsewhere in the state can be found at mdc.mo.gov.