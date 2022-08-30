South Carolina Department of Agriculture

Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – August 30, 2022

Celebrate Autumn at the Greenville State Farmers Market

GREENVILLE – Mark your calendars for AutumnFest, the Greenville State Farmers Market’s fall plant and flower festival, on Sept. 23–24.

Visitors can shop for fall plants and flowers, along with home, yard, and garden décor and crafts from a variety of vendors. The market also sells in-season produce, dairy products, and much more.

In addition, the festival will offer informal educational sessions on gardening topics, and visitors can seek advice at the Ask-a-Master-Gardener table.

Food trucks will also be on hand, including the Rock’n Rooster Street Eats truck on Friday and the Mac Attack Artisan Mac and Cheese truck on Saturday.

AutumnFest runs Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Greenville State Farmers Market is located at 1354 Rutherford Road in Greenville.

Admission and parking are free. Wagons will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

For more information about AutumnFest and the Greenville State Farmers Market, contact Market Manager Lia Sanders at lsanders@scda.sc.gov or 864-244-4023, or visit greenvillestatefarmersmarket.com.

