Berlin Barracks/L&L with Child, Cruelty to Child (Sexual Conduct), Contributing to Delinquency of Minor and L&L

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003045

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/30/22 at 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence located at 1192 Scott Hill Road in Berlin

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, Cruelty to a Child (Subject to Sexual Conduct), Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

ACCUSED: Kenneth D. Blackwell

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/23/22 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Berlin Barracks began an investigation into allegation that Kenneth Blackwell, 39, had engaged in unlawful sexual contact with a juvenile household member. At the conclusion of the investigation, Blackwell was found to have committed the offenses of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, Cruelty to a Child (Subject to Sexual Conduct), Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. Blackwell appeared at the Berlin Barracks on 08/30/22. He was fingerprinted, photographed, and issued a citation for the above violations. He is scheduled to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/31/22 and subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/22 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

Troop A – Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648