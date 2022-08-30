Berlin Barracks/L&L with Child, Cruelty to Child (Sexual Conduct), Contributing to Delinquency of Minor and L&L
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003045
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/30/22 at 1100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence located at 1192 Scott Hill Road in Berlin
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, Cruelty to a Child (Subject to Sexual Conduct), Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Kenneth D. Blackwell
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/23/22 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Berlin Barracks began an investigation into allegation that Kenneth Blackwell, 39, had engaged in unlawful sexual contact with a juvenile household member. At the conclusion of the investigation, Blackwell was found to have committed the offenses of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, Cruelty to a Child (Subject to Sexual Conduct), Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. Blackwell appeared at the Berlin Barracks on 08/30/22. He was fingerprinted, photographed, and issued a citation for the above violations. He is scheduled to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/31/22 and subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/22 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau
Troop A – Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Phone: (802)229-9191
Fax: (802)229-2648