Specialty PACS Market Size Worth USD 4.48 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.5% CAGR

The global specialty PACS market size was valued at $2,682.88 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,485.96 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. The picture archiving and communication system (PACS) channel includes features such as videos and other content on this key information technology product category that serves as the backbone of radiology and medical image sharing. PACS acts as a computer network for digitized radiological images and reports. It has moved away from standalone systems to enterprise imaging systems that integrate all departments that generate imaging and image related reports so they can be centralized in one location and integrated into over-arching electronic medical record (EMR).

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Specialty PACS Market have also been included in the study.

Specialty PACS Market Key Players: McKesson Corporation, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Canon Inc. (Canon Medical System Corporation), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Onex Corporation (Carestream Health).

Specialty PACS Market by Type: Radiology PACS, Orthopedics PACS, Oncology PACS, Pathology PACS, Endoscopy PACS, Women’s Health PACS

Specialty PACS Market by Deployment Model: On-Premises Specialty PACS And Cloud-Based Specialty PACS

Specialty PACS Market by End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

