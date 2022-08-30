TENNESSEE CASH PLAYER IN DECHERD WINS $500,000 JACKPOT

Back

DECHERD/MANCHESTER — Two lucky Tennessee Lottery players won big last night, August 29, 2022, from two different drawing-style games.

The first was a player in Decherd, whose Tennessee Cash ticket matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the jackpot of $500,000. That winning ticket was purchased at Downtown Station, 101 W. Main Street in Decherd.

Next up was a Powerball player in Manchester, who won $50,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball. That ticket was purchased at Hullet’s Shell, 617 Woodbury Hwy. in Manchester.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

The Lottery encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.

