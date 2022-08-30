Submit Release
TENNESSEE CASH PLAYER IN DECHERD WINS $500,000 JACKPOT

DECHERD/MANCHESTER — Two lucky Tennessee Lottery players won big last night, August 29, 2022, from two different drawing-style games.

The first was a player in Decherd, whose Tennessee Cash ticket matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the jackpot of $500,000. That winning ticket was purchased at Downtown Station, 101 W. Main Street in Decherd.

Next up was a Powerball player in Manchester, who won $50,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball. That ticket was purchased at  Hullet’s Shell, 617 Woodbury Hwy. in Manchester.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

The Lottery encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.5 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $17.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions. For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

