Dentistry At Its Finest Welcomes Orthodontist Dr. Danielle Cao in Costa Mesa, CA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Costa Mesa, CA - Dentistry At Its Finest in Costa Mesa, CA welcomes Orthodontist Dr. Danielle Cao to their team. Dr. Danielle Cao is a competent and attentive orthodontist who serves the Carson neighborhood in California. Dr. Cao, a native of Wisconsin, received her dentistry degree from U.C.L.A. She is a diplomat for the American Board of Orthodontics and is certified by the organization.
Dr. Cao's extensive medical background includes brace insertion and removal, as well as retainer installation. She is also trained in Invisalign and uses a variety of other cutting-edge dental technology, like as ligating and self-ligating bracket systems and temporary anchoring devices, in her office.
The most apt explanation of their mission has been provided by Dentistry At Its Finest’ Michael Ayzin stating, We are unanimous in our support of providing dental care to our patients in a calm and soothing environment. Our primary objective is to initiate and maintain long-term relationships with our patients so that we may better service their oral health needs and improve their overall well-being. We take great satisfaction in the fact that we are able to provide our patients with an atmosphere that is both pleasant and calming. This allows us to ensure that our patients' dental requirements will be met in an atmosphere that is free of anxiety. We are always available to thoroughly discuss your treatment choices with you, including any associated advantages and risks. Because we follow both state and national rules, you can rest easy knowing that we keep our office in pristine condition and that it complies with all applicable standards (including OSHA, HIPAA, and ADA). Your protection and confidentiality will always come first.
Dentistry at Its Finest is able to provide its patients with a comprehensive range of dental care treatments. Denture care, including both partial and complete dentures, as well as dental implant placement and maintenance. To straightforward and complex tooth extractions, including the removal of wisdom teeth in preparation for Invisalign treatment.
The dental office is equipped with a variety of cutting-edge technology, including intraoral cameras, digital x-rays with minimal radiation, an iTero for Invisalign, dental lenses that have been thoroughly sanitized, and many more.
Dentistry At Its Finest also provides customers with the option of signing up for monthly payment plans in order to assist them in obtaining the dental operations they want.
Michael Ayzin
