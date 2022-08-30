Neurodiagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 12.89 Bn by 2030, At CAGR of 7.0%

Neurodiagnostics Market Research

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Neurodiagnostics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Canon, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Lifelines Neuro Company, LLC, Philips Co., QIAGEN N.V., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The global neurodiagnostics market was valued at $6,530 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12,899 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030. Neurodiagnostics monitors and records electrical activities of brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves of patients. Abnormality in brain functions including magnetic movement, cerebral oxygen capacity, electrical motion, and blood flow can lead to severe symptoms such as tremors, loss of sensation, paralysis, muscle pain, and weakness. There are several neurodiagnostic devices available in the market that are used to diagnose brain disorder in their early phase, which helps to combat these diseases. Neurodiagnostic devices and imaging systems include electroencephalogram (EEG) systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, ultrasound imaging systems, computed tomography (CT) scanner, and other systems.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Neurodiagnostics Market have also been included in the study.

Neurodiagnostics Market Key Players: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Canon, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Lifelines Neuro Company, LLC, Philips Co., QIAGEN N.V., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Neurodiagnostics Market by Product: Diagnostic & Imaging System and In-Vitro Diagnostics

Neurodiagnostics Market by Condition: Neuro Degenerative Disease, Epilepsy, Stroke, Headache Disorder, Sleep Disorder, and Others

Neurodiagnostics Market by End User: Hospitals & Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories & Imaging Centers, and Others

