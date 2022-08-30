Walk to End Colon Cancer Rallies Patients and Supporters to #WalkLoud and End Second Deadliest Cancer

The logo for the Walk to End Colon Cancer by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Upcoming Walk to End Colon Cancer event locations. Colorectal cancer patient, survivors, caregivers and supporters will #WalkLoud at the Walk to End Colon Cancer in cities across the United States.

The National Nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance will Unveil the Reimagined Walk Series this Fall, including Free Registration for All Participants

The energy to end colorectal cancer must match its devastating impact, and the status quo — more than 50,000 deaths a year from a highly preventable disease — is unacceptable.” — Chelsea Edwards

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The national nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance (the Alliance) has reimagined its Walk to End Colon Cancer event series with a vision to stop the silence, reject the stigma and cancel the killer.The Walk encourages the general public and people affected by colorectal cancer — the nation’s second deadliest cancer — to pound the pavement against a pervasive silence that puts lives at risk. Colorectal cancer prevention and treatment are notoriously stymied by stigma.“The energy to end colorectal cancer must match its devastating impact, and the status quo — more than 50,000 deaths a year from a highly preventable disease — is unacceptable,” said Chelsea Edwards, senior director of peer-to-peer giving at the Alliance. “The Walk causes a commotion and inspires walkers to commit to ending colorectal cancer.”Colorectal cancer is among the most preventable cancers with routine screening starting at age 45. It is also highly treatable with early detection.The Walk uses rally-like language and imagery to create a safe space for allies to embrace their feelings about this disease. Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #WalkLoud when sharing their Walk experience online.“We encourage catharsis, freeing allies from the frustrating silence that surrounds colorectal cancer, and we implore action, providing allies with the space to take steps toward ending this disease,” Edwards said.Registration for the Walk to End Colon Cancer is free for all participants.Upcoming Walk to End Colon Cancer events:Sunday, September 11Cleveland Walk to End Colon CancerDetroit Walk to End Colon CancerSaturday, September 17Lexington (Kentucky) Walk to End Colon CancerPhiladelphia Walk to End Colon CancerSaturday, September 24Jersey Shore (Long Branch, New Jersey) Walk to End Colon CancerSaturday, October 1Pittsburgh Walk to End Colon CancerSaturday, October 8Seattle Walk to End Colon CancerSaturday, October 22Atlanta Walk to End Colon CancerSan Diego Walk to End Colon CancerSunday, October 23St. Louis Walk to End Colon CancerSaturday, October 29Dallas/Fort Worth Walk to End Colon CancerSaturday, November 19Phoenix Walk to End Colon CancerCharleston Walk to End Colon CancerNational Walk sponsors include Geneoscopy, Merck and Taiho Oncology.For more information about the Walk to End Colon Cancer, visit ccalliance.org/walk.About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance is a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. Working with our nation of passionate allies, we diligently support the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; eagerly raise awareness of preventive screening; and continually strive to fund critical research. As allies in the struggle, we are fiercely determined to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.org.

What is the Walk to End Colon Cancer?