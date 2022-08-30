Walk to End Colon Cancer Rallies Patients and Supporters to #WalkLoud and End Second Deadliest Cancer
The National Nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance will Unveil the Reimagined Walk Series this Fall, including Free Registration for All Participants
The energy to end colorectal cancer must match its devastating impact, and the status quo — more than 50,000 deaths a year from a highly preventable disease — is unacceptable.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The national nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance (the Alliance) has reimagined its Walk to End Colon Cancer event series with a vision to stop the silence, reject the stigma and cancel the killer.
— Chelsea Edwards
The Walk encourages the general public and people affected by colorectal cancer — the nation’s second deadliest cancer — to pound the pavement against a pervasive silence that puts lives at risk. Colorectal cancer prevention and treatment are notoriously stymied by stigma.
“The energy to end colorectal cancer must match its devastating impact, and the status quo — more than 50,000 deaths a year from a highly preventable disease — is unacceptable,” said Chelsea Edwards, senior director of peer-to-peer giving at the Alliance. “The Walk causes a commotion and inspires walkers to commit to ending colorectal cancer.”
Colorectal cancer is among the most preventable cancers with routine screening starting at age 45. It is also highly treatable with early detection.
The Walk uses rally-like language and imagery to create a safe space for allies to embrace their feelings about this disease. Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #WalkLoud when sharing their Walk experience online.
“We encourage catharsis, freeing allies from the frustrating silence that surrounds colorectal cancer, and we implore action, providing allies with the space to take steps toward ending this disease,” Edwards said.
Registration for the Walk to End Colon Cancer is free for all participants.
Upcoming Walk to End Colon Cancer events:
Sunday, September 11
Cleveland Walk to End Colon Cancer
Detroit Walk to End Colon Cancer
Saturday, September 17
Lexington (Kentucky) Walk to End Colon Cancer
Philadelphia Walk to End Colon Cancer
Saturday, September 24
Jersey Shore (Long Branch, New Jersey) Walk to End Colon Cancer
Saturday, October 1
Pittsburgh Walk to End Colon Cancer
Saturday, October 8
Seattle Walk to End Colon Cancer
Saturday, October 22
Atlanta Walk to End Colon Cancer
San Diego Walk to End Colon Cancer
Sunday, October 23
St. Louis Walk to End Colon Cancer
Saturday, October 29
Dallas/Fort Worth Walk to End Colon Cancer
Saturday, November 19
Phoenix Walk to End Colon Cancer
Charleston Walk to End Colon Cancer
National Walk sponsors include Geneoscopy, Merck and Taiho Oncology.
For more information about the Walk to End Colon Cancer, visit ccalliance.org/walk.
About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. Working with our nation of passionate allies, we diligently support the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; eagerly raise awareness of preventive screening; and continually strive to fund critical research. As allies in the struggle, we are fiercely determined to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.org.
Steven Bushong
Colorectal Cancer Alliance
+1 330-957-0484
sbushong@ccalliance.org
