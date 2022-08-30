Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,758 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Sends Let­ter to Morn­ingstar and Sus­tain­a­lyt­ics Con­cern­ing Ram­pant Anti-Israel Bias and Lib­er­al Cor­po­rate Activism

Attorney General Paxton signed a multistate letter led by Kentucky and West Virginia and addressed to Morningstar, complaining of the egregious anti-Israel bias of its subsidiary, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings firm Sustainalytics. The letter details the numerous ways in which  Sustainalytics has pushed a woke social agenda and promoted the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The letter comes just days after Attorney General Paxton announced a multistate investigation into Morningstar and Sustainalytics for alleged violations of consumer protection and anti-BDS laws.

The letter highlights that Sustainalytics rates companies that engage with democratic Israel as equivalent, in terms of ESG compliance, with those that cooperatively conduct business with tyrannical regimes like Russia or China. For Sustainalytics to draw so erroneous a moral equivalency between Israel and China demonstrates how ESG ratings frequently have more to do with promoting a progressive political agenda than advancing good social values.

The letter had the following to say about the grossly inaccurate comparison of Israel to authoritarian countries: “Israel is not like China, Myanmar, Russia, and other nations led by despots. Rather, Israel remains a diverse democracy with ‘strong and independent institutions that guarantee political rights and civil liberties.’ In fact, Israel is the only nation among those in the aforementioned lists that Freedom House rates as ‘Free.’ Sustainalytics’s failure to draw a distinction between Israeli democracy and repressive regimes shocks our collective conscience.”

Read the full letter here.

You just read:

Pax­ton Sends Let­ter to Morn­ingstar and Sus­tain­a­lyt­ics Con­cern­ing Ram­pant Anti-Israel Bias and Lib­er­al Cor­po­rate Activism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.