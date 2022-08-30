Local Today: U.S. Chamber Supports Greek-American Congressman Gus Bilirakis

The US Chamber of Commerce announced its support for Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R) representing Florida’s 12th congressional district. The Chamber advocates pro-business candidates for federal office who vigorously support public policies that spur economic growth, create jobs and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Congressman Gus Bilirakis has been a leader and a tireless advocate for his constituents,” said Moore Hallmark, vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce and executive director of regional government affairs. “He understands the challenges faced by job seekers, the workforce and families in West Florida. Rep. Bilirakis’ commitment to free enterprise and his focus on solutions critical to advancing his district and our nation have earned him the support of the U.S. Chamber. We are proud to support Congressman Bilirakis in his re-election.”

“I applaud the good work of the US Chamber in standing up for America’s small business owners, who are the backbone of our economy and employ half of all Americans,” Congressman Gus Bilirakis said.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the Chamber’s team to give these small business owners a voice in this process and create an environment that removes unnecessary regulatory burdens while enabling the growth and innovation that fuels economic recovery.”

Read more