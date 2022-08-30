The Nurse Call System Market Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of 11%, Driven By The Rise Of The Geriatric Population As Per The Business Research Company's Nurse Call System Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers nurse call system market size, nurse call system market forecasts, major nurse call system companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the nurse call system market, the rise in the geriatric population is significantly contributing to the growth of the nurse call system market going forward. The geriatric population is sensitive to diseases such as osteoarthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, and diabetes mellitus as their immune systems develop slowly with increasing age. A significant increase in the global elderly population has increased the demand for competent nursing care services that provide rapid response, streamlined, customized communication among patients. For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, a US-based intergovernmental organization, in 2020, there were approximately 727 million people aged 65 and above worldwide, and that number is expected to reach approximately 1.5 billion by 2050. Therefore, the rise in the geriatric population is driving the nurse call system market growth.



The global nurse call system market size is expected to grow from $1.86 billion in 2021 to $2.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The global nurse call system market share is expected to grow to $3.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Strategic partnerships are gaining popularity among the nurse call system market trends. Major companies operating in the nurse call systems sector are focused on partnerships to reinforce their position. For instance, in August 2021, Ascom Holding AG, a Switzerland-based telecommunications company providing wireless on-site communications in nurse call systems, partnered with Vizient Inc., a US-based consulting company. The partnership enables Vizient members to take advantage of special pre-negotiated pricing and terms for the Ascom nurse call and monitoring system, which gives patients and staff the tools to access and respond to alerts, messages, and clinical data. Furthermore, in May 2019, Midwest Alarm Services, a US-based life safety solution provider, partnered with Jeron, a US-based nurse call system provider. Through this partnership, both companies support the service and sales of Pro-Alert and Provider nurse call communication solutions for healthcare facilities all over Nebraska and Iowa.

Major players in the nurse call system industry are Johnson Controls, Rauland Corporation, Ascom Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Azure Healthcare Limited, Jeron Nurse Call Systems, Vifor Pharma Group, Courtney Thorne, SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., BioScrip Inc., Grifols S.A., JW Life Science Corporation, and CVS Health Corporation.

The global nurse call system market is segmented by type into button-based systems, integrated communication systems, mobile systems, intercom systems; by technology into wired communication, wireless communication; by applications into emergency medical alarms, wanderer control, workflow support, others; by end-user into hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics and physician offices, others.

North America was the largest region in the nurse call system market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global nurse call system market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global nurse call system market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

