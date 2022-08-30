The Rise In Demand For Smartphones Is Expected To Propel The Multi-Core Processor Market To Reach $130 Billion By 2026 As Per The Business Research Company's Multi-Core Processor Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers multi-core processor market size, multi-core processor market forecasts, major multi-core processor companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the multi-core processor market, the increase in demand for smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the multi-core processor market going forward. A Smartphone refers to a handheld electronic gadget that furnishes a connection to a cellular network and the internet. Smartphones with multi-core processors are helpful for handling and executing tasks and can perform more and heavier apps simultaneously.

For instance, in August 2020, according to the Statistics Bureau of Japan, a government agency, the usage rate for smartphones was 68.3%, indicating that more than 70% of people in the age group between 13 and 59 years use smartphones. Therefore, an increase in demand for smartphones is driving the growth of the multi-core processor market.



The global multi-core processor market size is expected to grow from $67.89 billion in 2021 to $77.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The global multi-core processor market size is expected to grow to $130.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

Product innovations are gaining popularity among the multi-core processor market trends. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products for multicore processors to meet consumer demand. For instance, in February 2021, Intel, a US-based manufacturer of microprocessors, introduced the Intel Core X-Series of desktop processors, which is the 10th generation of Intel Core CPUs. The product has a maximum boosted clock speed of 4.8GHz, with the core count climbing as high as 18 and the thread count reaching 3. The product also supports 256GB of DDR4-2933 RAM and updated Intel turbo boost max technology.

Major players in the multi-core processor market are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corporation, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., ARM Holdings, Apple Inc., Mediatek Inc., Applied Micro Circuits, NXP Semiconductors, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Spreadtrum Communication, and Cavium.

The global multi-core processor market analysis is segmented by type into octa core processors, hexa core processors, quad core processors, dual core processors; by application into computer, smart mobile device, others; by end-user into consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, others.

As per the multi-core processor market outlook, North America was the largest region in the market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global multi-core processor market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global multi-core processor market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Multi-Core Processor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide multi-core processor market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, multi-core processor industry segments and geographies, multi-core processor market trends, multi-core processor market drivers, multi-core processor market restraints, multi-core processor market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

