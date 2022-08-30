The Institute on Disability at the University of New Hampshire is offering free training this fall (2022) focusing on Entry Level Job Safety Skills for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities (I/DD). The training offered through Zoom is interactive, accessible, and collaborative. It is tailored to support all stakeholders who assist students in the transition to employment, including high school students with I/DD, as well as employers, Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors, Special Education Teachers, and Educational Technicians.
