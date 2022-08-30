Corvias Announces Leader for Renewable Energy and Utilities Management to Expand Access to Clean Energy Programs

Pablo Varela to Support Corvias' Department of Defense Partnerships and Energy Resilience Goals

Corvias is strengthening its commitment to renewable energy and sustainable housing with the appointment of Pablo Varela as senior vice president of renewable energy and utilities management. Varela will lead the project development of renewable energy opportunities and utilities management within Corvias' U.S. Army portfolio. As a trusted long-term solutions and management partner to the U.S. Army and municipalities, Corvias will continue to support the Department of Defense (DOD) in meeting its carbon pollution-free energy targets by 2030.

"With more than 20 years of experience, Pablo brings unparalleled skills and knowledge related to sustainable and renewable energy development and management," said Corvias Managing Director Pete Sims. "His expertise, and our steadfast commitment to supporting sustainability and resiliency objectives for the DoD, will ultimately advance the renewable energy goals for Corvias-managed installations and for our partners."

Throughout his career, Varela has developed and managed technology-focused programs for government and real estate portfolios. Most notably known for his high-performance in renewable energy and utilities management, Varela received several accolades from the Department of Energy Better Building initiative and the United States Air Force.

"As someone who was once an active-duty service member, I believe in our calling to provide the best service possible to our more than 22,000 military residents," said Varela. "I also look forward to aiding the DOD's critical mission to achieve energy resilience and growing Corvias' renewable energy opportunities."

Varela holds a bachelor's in Computer Science from Hawaii Pacific University, a master's in Engineering, Systems Innovation & Management from Arizona State University and attended Harvard University for a Sustainability Leadership executive leadership program.

Most recently, Corvias announced its renewable energy progress towards offsetting nearly half of the annual electricity consumed by on-post housing at Fort Riley through a solar energy program. Once complete, the project will be one of the largest solar programs in the entire state of Kansas and will generate enough energy to power more than 40% of on-post homes.

About Corvias

As a privately-owned company headquartered in East Greenwich, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit Corvias.com.

