Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Size Will Achieve USD 18,065 Million by 2030 growing at 5.7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELIS, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bone Marrow Transplantation Market is expected to reach the market value of around USD 18,065 Million by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2022 to 2030



Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Report Key Highlights

• Global bone marrow transplantation market size was USD 11,108 million in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030

• North America bone marrow transplantation market is expected to attain 40% market share in coming years

• According to the American Cancer Society, Inc., 80,470 of U.S. population will be diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) by 2022

• Asia Pacific bone marrow transplantation market is expected to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030

• Among types, autologous bone marrow transplant occupied more than 60% share in 2021

Report Coverage:

Market Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Size 2021 USD 11,108 Million Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Forecast 2030 USD 18,065 Million Bone Marrow Transplantation Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 5.7% Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Base Year 2021 Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Indications, By End-User and By Geography Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Agendia, Sanofi, Diadexus Inc., Abbott, Qiagen N.V., and Others. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Disease, cancer, or chemotherapy may damage or kill the bone marrow. A surgical procedure is known as bone marrow transplantation, which replaces compromised or lost bone marrow. Stem cells are collected, processed, frozen and stored in a patient's autologous transplant and then returned to the patient after intensive therapy. Stem cells are obtained from an appropriate donor in an allogeneic transplant and transplanted to the recipient to cure the disease and rebuild the immune system of the recipient.

The growing prevalence of cancer and anemia is the leading catalyst for the global demand for bone marrow transplantation market growth. In turn, global demand for bone marrow transplantation will also expand with advances in technology, enhanced health services, recent evidence of cardiac and neuronal bone marrow transplantation. Additionally, expanded logistic treatment development and increased per-capita health spending are some of the recent bone marrow transplantation market trends that are fueling the industry demand. However, high treatment costs, shortage of bone marrow donors and payment instability in many countries remain a major barrier to the global bone marrow transplantation market share.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Revenue

The bone marrow transplant market suffered negative impact because of the challenges related with the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare facilities around the world were flooded with Covid-19 patients, which resulted into the cancellation or postponement of the other procedures. Several countries, including China, India, the U.S., EU nations, and others, are experiencing transit issues as a result of statewide lockdowns. As a result, the Covid-19 epidemic harmed the bone marrow transplantation industry.

Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Dynamics

Cell therapy and tissue engineering products for commercialization

The growing demand for bone marrow transplantation is expected to expand in the industry with several organizations involved in clinical trials for cell therapy and tissue engineering products worldwide. Many of the companies have grown from R&D to full market firms. Over the last five years, some have experienced over 30% growth. Stem cell graft is one of the fastest growing cell therapies on the market, estimated at USD 510 million by the end of 2015.

Small Bone Marrow Repayment and Billing Laps

In developed regions, the inability to pay for organ transplantation techniques in tandem with cost-effective bone marrow transplantation has contributed to the slower implementation of the bone marrow transplantation method, particularly in developing regions. Approximately 30% of the world's people consider their bone transplantation to be financially secure.

The CMS payment scheme, which returns significantly low compared to real bone marrow transplantation prices, underlines the limited scope of drugs. The amount of government interest is 47% higher than the actual cost of the operation. This adds up to nearly USD 40,000 in transplant costs in US medical transplant hospitals.

The increase in allogeneic demand for bone marrow transplants is driven by a lower incidence of disease recurrence and a strong increase in eligible donors.

Bone marrow transplantation with allogeneic substances is currently leading the bone marrow transplantation type. Demand for allogeneic bone marrow transplantation is driven by large increases in healthy patients and a reduced risk of disease recurrence. The market will soon be dominated by autologous bone marrow transplant due to the increasing number of stem cell banks that store healthy cells in patients and the development of healthy blood cells in patients after treatment with conditioning.

The lymphoma indicator is behind a significant uptick in new cases of Hodgkin and increased survival levels for post-bone marrow transplantation.

The bone marrow transplantation industry is mainly in the lymphoma group. This consists of 2 types of Hodgkin and Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. 83,180 new cases of lymphoma were registered by the National Cancer Center (NCI) in 2018. Lymphoma progression is driven by a large increase in lymphoma patients and a higher survival rate after bone marrow transplantation. Throughout 2018, 60,300 new cases of leukemia have been reported by the National Cancer Institute, while leukemia is irregular in the development of white blood cells in the bone marrow.

Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Segmentation

The bone marrow transplantation market is segmented based on type, indication, end-user, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into allogeneic bone marrow transplant and autologous bone marrow transplant. According to our bone marrow transplantation industry analysis, the autologous bone marrow transplant generated the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to do so in the coming years. However, the allogeneic bone marrow transplant is likely to attain a significant bone marrow transplantation market growth during the projected timeframe from 2022 to 2030.

By indications, market segments include acute leukaemia, hodgkin lymphoma, multiple myelomas, non-hodgkin lymphoma, solid tumours, and other.

The end-user segment is further divided into hospitals, multispecialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centre. According to our bone marrow transplantation market forecast, the hospitals & clinics end-user is leading the market and the segment is also anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The complexity of the procedure and the risk associated with the treatment is supporting the selection of hospitals by the patients.

Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional categorizations of the Bone Marrow Transplantation market industry.

Europe held significant market share in 2021 in bone marrow transplantation owing to the high number of bone marrow transplants and the expansion of bone marrow registries. With strong potential for treatment, Latin America is expected to see a significant increase in the number of bone marrow transplants.

Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Players

Some of the leading bone marrow transplantation competitors are American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) Inc, Agendia, Sanofi-Aventis LLC., Diadexus Inc., Abbott, HemaCare, Qiagen N.V., Merck Millipore Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies, and ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Bone Marrow Transplantation Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Bone Marrow Transplantation Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Bone Marrow Transplantation Market?

Which region held the largest share in Bone Marrow Transplantation Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Bone Marrow Transplantation Market?

Who is the largest end user Bone Marrow Transplantation Market?

What will be the Bone Marrow Transplantation Market value in 2030?

