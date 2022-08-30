Kandou's CFO Jeff Winzeler to Participate at Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Jeff Winzeler, CFO of Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient, chip link solutions



What: Will hold a series of one-on-one and group meetings with interested investors during the Citi Technology Conference 2022



When: Thursday and Friday, September 8, and September 9



Where: New York Hilton, Midtown Manhattan, New York



Details are available on the Citi website.



About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB and PCIe applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links. Kandou's solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with eight offices in Europe, North America and Asia.



