Long-Time Friends Team Up to Bring Capriotti's to Hauppauge and Selden

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu Now Open in Suffolk County

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, will debut its newest location in Hauppauge at 373 Smithtown Bypass on Tuesday, August 30 and a second location in October located at 253 Middle Country Rd. in Selden. Capriotti's brings the Suffolk County community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning. Other favorites include the made-from-scratch meatballs, which are made using premium, fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie®, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo; the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw; and the cheesesteak, made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese, plus hot or sweet peppers. Both locations will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shops will bring 40 new jobs to the community.

The new Capriotti's locations are owned and operated by entrepreneurs Walter Henry and William Denslow. Henry and Denslow have been friends for nearly three decades, but it didn't start off that way. Having met as competitors while racing sailboats on Long Island Sound, the pair realized they had a lot in common and became friends. Henry has always had a passion for food. He received a degree from the Culinary Institute of America and became a chef, and now has 36 years of experience in the food industry where nearly half of that time was spent developing sandwich brands. Henry has also developed over 80 restaurants in the area. Denslow was an aircraft carrier pilot during the Vietnam War, became a commercial banker, and then ran his own venture capital fund where he worked with many small businesses. Now, the long-time friends are teaming up to bring delicious Capriotti's sandwiches to Long Island residents.

"Running a business with your buddy is a great experience, especially with a partner like Bill," said Henry. "We cannot wait to open our doors to the community – we're ready to make Capriotti's a staple here on Long Island by providing a great menu with quality products."

Hauppauge and Selden Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurants also feature online ordering. Both Capriotti's offer catering for any event - from corporate events to birthday parties - with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call either location at 631-909-6441 for Hauppauge, and 631-320-3004 for Selden.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at approximately 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Tyler Scheuermann, Fishman PR | tscheuermann@fishmanpr.com | 847-945-1300 ext. 272

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/long-time-friends-team-up-to-bring-capriottis-to-hauppauge-and-selden-301614811.html

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop