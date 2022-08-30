Lumens to Host Exclusive Los Angeles Event Celebrating 20 Years of Tom Dixon Studio

Walnut Creek, CA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumens, the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, is delighted to announce an exclusive evening of cocktails and conversation to celebrate 20 years of the luminary designer and his brand, Tom Dixon Studio. The in-person event, held on September 8 in Los Angeles, will culminate in a keynote conversation between Architectural Digest's West Coast Editor, Mayer Rus, and the designer himself.

"I'm thrilled for Lumens to host this event with Tom Dixon Studio," says Laura Walsh, CEO of Lumens. "This type of collaborative programming helps to lay the foundation for strong relationships between Lumens and the greater Trade community, and I look forward to gathering architects and designers from all parts of Southern California for such an exciting, in-person event."

The event, hosted by Lumens, Tom Dixon Studio and Architectural Digest, will take place in the iconic Los Angeles Art District's Smog Shoppe, and will showcase the new Melt Chandelier from Tom Dixon Studios, available exclusively from Lumens Trade Access. While the visually immersive event remains closed to the general public, the conversation between Tom Dixon and Mayer Rus will be livestreamed on Lumens' content hub, The Edit, at lumens.com/the-network.

"Three years away is too long! Absence has made our hearts grow fond for California," says Tom Dixon. "To be invited by Lumens is a great pleasure as they share our obsession with illumination and beautifying spaces–we have lots of new adventures and stories that we are looking forward to sharing with y'all in just a few days."

To livestream the September 8 conversation between Tom Dixon and Mayer Rus, set a reminder for the event or learn more information about this and other Lumens Trade Advantage livestreamed events, visit lumens.com/the-edit/the-network.

